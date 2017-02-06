Saudi Minister Meets Aoun, Says New Ambassador to Lebanon Appointed

President Michel Aoun held talks with Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan on Monday at the Presidential Palace, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Al-Sabahan stressed during his meeting with Aoun that his visit comes in the “framework of following up on discussions that have been first agreed between Aoun and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz,” during the president's visit to Saudi Arabia in January.

He added that a new Saudi ambassador to Lebanon will be appointed and assured that Saudi nationals will return to spend their holidays in Lebanon.

“A new Saudi ambassador to Lebanon will be appointed. Saudi nationals will return to spend their holidays in Lebanon, and Saudi Arabian airlines will increase the number of flights to Lebanon,” he stated, according to the Lebanese Presidency Twitter account.

Al-Sabhan has later held talks with Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The Saudi minister has arrived in Beirut on Sunday on an official visit to Lebanon.

He is scheduled to meet with the country's top officials, NNA said.

Al-Sabhan had visited Lebanon a few days before the election of President Michel Aoun in October 2016.

Aoun held talks in Saudi Arabia in January after choosing Riyadh for his first foreign visit as president.

The visit was aimed at improving Lebanese-Saudi ties harmed by tensions between Riyadh and Tehran and Hizbullah.