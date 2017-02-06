Mobile version

Roumieh Inmates Stage Protest as Families Demand 'General Amnesty'

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 February 2017, 17:52
W460

Lebanon's central prison in Roumieh witnessed protests by a number of inmates on Monday, as relatives of prisoners staged road-blocking sit-ins in several Lebanese regions, demanding a “general amnesty.”

“Inmates staged protests in Roumieh Prison's Block B and resorted to knocking forcefully on the doors to protest security measures taken by the Internal Security Forces,” state-run National News Agency reported.

An ISF statement said “the situation is under control,” denying reports about an alleged attempt to take a prison guard hostage.

Lebanon
Comments 3
Thumb blablablablabla 06 February 2017, 19:30

Just hang with a short rope Terrorist's friends
It will also decrease the overcrowded prisons in Lebanon

Reply Report
Thumb barrymore 06 February 2017, 19:53

Here comes antonio rafsanjani.....

Reply Report
Thumb justin 06 February 2017, 19:57

2 hours ago Reports: Families of prisoners have blocked the old airport highway and the Chtaura-Saadnayel road in Jlala, demanding a general amnesty.

قطع عدد من الملثمين المسلحين طريق بعلبك الهرمل مطالبين بإصادر عفو عام عن المطلوبين في المنطقة.
http://www.lebanese-forces.com/2017/02/06/baalbak-hermel-3/

http://www.lebanese-forces.com/2017/02/06/jlela-road/

Reply Report