Roumieh Inmates Stage Protest as Families Demand 'General Amnesty'

Lebanon's central prison in Roumieh witnessed protests by a number of inmates on Monday, as relatives of prisoners staged road-blocking sit-ins in several Lebanese regions, demanding a “general amnesty.”

“Inmates staged protests in Roumieh Prison's Block B and resorted to knocking forcefully on the doors to protest security measures taken by the Internal Security Forces,” state-run National News Agency reported.

An ISF statement said “the situation is under control,” denying reports about an alleged attempt to take a prison guard hostage.