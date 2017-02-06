Roumieh Inmates Stage Protest as Families Demand 'General Amnesty'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Lebanon's central prison in Roumieh witnessed protests by a number of inmates on Monday, as relatives of prisoners staged road-blocking sit-ins in several Lebanese regions, demanding a “general amnesty.”
“Inmates staged protests in Roumieh Prison's Block B and resorted to knocking forcefully on the doors to protest security measures taken by the Internal Security Forces,” state-run National News Agency reported.
An ISF statement said “the situation is under control,” denying reports about an alleged attempt to take a prison guard hostage.
2 hours ago Reports: Families of prisoners have blocked the old airport highway and the Chtaura-Saadnayel road in Jlala, demanding a general amnesty.
قطع عدد من الملثمين المسلحين طريق بعلبك الهرمل مطالبين بإصادر عفو عام عن المطلوبين في المنطقة.
