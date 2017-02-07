Ter Sarkisian Urges Aoun, Hariri to Maintain 'Consensual' Ties

MP Serge Ter Sarkisian voiced calls on Tuesday upon President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri to “safeguard their joint visions” for Lebanon and to “preserve their consensual views” in light of the debate between political parties over an electoral law for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

“I call upon the President and PM to complete their common vision and to maintain consensual positions,” said the MP in an interview with VDL (93.3).

The MP ruled out any political setback in light of the “prevailing atmosphere of democracy.”

Reports have claimed recently that disputes over the new electoral law could harm the political harmony between Aoun and Hariri.

The political parties have intensified their efforts recently in a bid to agree on a new electoral law before the expiry of the deadlines.

The country has not organized parliamentary elections since 2009 and the legislature has instead twice extended its own mandate.

The last polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next vote is scheduled for May.

On the other hand, Ter Sarkisian stressed the need that Lebanon approves its state budget, he said: “The state budget is one the most important files in question in light of the economic recession.”

However, he warned against a tax hike at the expense of the Lebanese, he said: “We will stand against any increase in taxes if the corruption file is not handled first.”

He stressed “the need to organize and regulate income revenues and put an end to squandering.”

Due to conflicts between the rival political parties, Lebanon has not approved a state budget since 2005 and its public debt has amounted to around $70 billion.