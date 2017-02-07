Bassil Dubs 'Shameful' the Failure to Endorse New Vote Law

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil criticized as “shameful” the political parties failure to agree on a new election law for the upcoming parliamentary polls, stressing that the sought vote system must reinforce unity among the Lebanese, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

“It is such a shame that we, the Lebanese, have defeated the Israeli enemy and terrorism, while we fail to agree on an electoral law,” Bassil told the Lebanese Diaspora in Gabon during a dinner banquet Monday.

“It is such a shame that we are still governed by a law that goes back to the 1960, and that we are unable to develop our political life,” he said.

“We must not expect to defeat the enemy while we are unable to build a state,” added the minister.