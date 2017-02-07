Busquets, Iniesta Back in Barca's Semi-Final Squad

Barcelona were handed a huge boost ahead of the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday as Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta were named in Luis Enrique's squad.

Busquets missed the last four games due to ankle ligament damage, whilst Iniesta hasn't featured in nearly a month with a hamstring problem.

Gerard Pique has also been passed fit despite coming off with a groin strain at half time in Saturday's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, but Neymar is unavailable due to suspension.

Barca hold a 2-1 first-leg lead as they look to reach a fourth consecutive Copa del Rey final.