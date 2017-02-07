1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Zgharta Town Family Clash

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a clash between members of the al-Arnaout family in the Zgharta district town of Alma on Tuesday, state-run National News Agency reported.

It identified the slain family member as Doumit al-Arnaout and the wounded as “Doumit's mother and Bassam and Saad al-Arnaout.”

“Security forces have launched a probe into the incident while two people have been arrested for interrogation following authorization from the relevant judicial authorities,” the agency added.