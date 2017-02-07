Aoun Hits Back at Jumblat over Call for Abolishing Sectarianism

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday announced that he will press for “alleviating sectarianism and its repercussions without affecting Lebanon's rich diversity and pluralism.”

“Some parties' overbidding in their remarks about the abolition of sectarianism does not practically lead to its abolition,” Aoun said, in an apparent response to Jumblat's latest stance.

The president also called for “respecting competent individuals in every religious community,” noting that “political affiliation should not be the exclusive criterion for choosing the representatives of each sect in state institutions.”

Jumblat had on Sunday noted that all the proposed electoral law formats that contain proportional representation are not compatible with the 1989 Taef Accord, calling for elections “under a revised version of the 1960 law.”

“We can find an amended format of the 1960 law, or else let us immediately seek the implementation of the Taef Accord, which we can implement fully or gradually while taking into consideration the country's circumstances,” the PSP leader urged.

“Taef Accord stipulated new electoral districts and administrative governorates and the creation of a senate in which all sects and confessions would be represented after the abolition of political sectarianism in the parliament's structure,” Jumblat reminded.

“Political sectarianism can be abolished while keeping some norms, specifically the election of a Christian president for the republic. When we abolish political sectarianism we can mull the implementation of proportional representation, which was not mentioned in the Taef Accord,” the PSP leader explained.