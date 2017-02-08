Saudi Minister Says Kingdom Keen on 'Distinctive' Ties with Lebanon

Saudi Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan stressed that Saudi Arabia is keen on Lebanon's unity and seeks “distinctive” political relations between the two countries, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

“Lebanon is one of the important countries for the kingdom which is keen on having distinctive political ties, similar to relations between the Saudi and Lebanese people,” al-Sabhan told the daily in an interview.

He emphasized that a new Saudi ambassador will soon arrive in Lebanon.

The Minsters hailed the roles of President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, PM Saad Hariri and MP Walid Jumblat.

Separately, Sabhan referred to the upcoming parliamentary elections and said they are strictly a “domestic matter.” He voiced hopes the political parties agree on a new electoral law that serves justice to all political components.

The Saudi Minister, accompanied by the Saudi Charges D'affairs Walid al-Bukhari, has visited Tuesday evening Beirut's Central District where he met with Hariri, former PM Tammam Salam and Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh.

He also met with former PM Najib Miqati and is scheduled to hold talks today with Speaker Nabih Berri and other officials before he travels back to Riyadh.