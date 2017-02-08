Hamadeh: Assad Transformed Syria Entirely Into a Jail and Slaughterhouse

Following a report by Amnesty International about Syria's prisons, Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh said on Wednesday that Syrian President Bashar Assad has transformed his country into a big jail and slaughterhouse, the state-run National News Agency reported.

“One can not but feel disgusted without any surprise about what is happening in Syria's prisons, mainly in the Saydnaya, of atrocities that have been documented by Amnesty International,” said Hamadeh.

“No wonder about that since Bashar Assad has transformed Syria into a slaughterhouse and prison, adding 13,000 gallows to the toxic gases and explosive barrels that destroyed cities, places of worship and schools,” he went on to say.

“This last evidence from Amnesty International will be added to a file that will one day be opened in front of the International Criminal Court to try criminals of the Syrian war,” concluded the minister.

Amnesty International on Tuesday accused Syria's government of hanging up to 13,000 people at a notorious prison over five years in a "policy of extermination", two weeks before planned peace talks.

The damning report, titled "Human Slaughterhouse: Mass hanging and extermination at Saydnaya prison" near Damascus, details the gruesome ritual of mass hangings between 2011 and 2015.

The Syrian justice ministry replied to the Amnesty report and said it was "completely untrue and intended to harm Syria's reputation in international forums," according to the official SANA news agency.