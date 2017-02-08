Cabinet Dedicates Next Session to Budget, PM Says Saudi-Lebanese Panel to be Formed

The Cabinet held an ordinary session Wednesday at the Baabda Palace during which it decided to dedicate next week's session to studying the draft state budget.

The session was presided over by President Michel Aoun.

“Next Wednesday's session will be dedicated to discussing the state budget and should there be an agenda, another session would be held on Thursday,” Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said after the session.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani meanwhile announced that the ministers of the Lebanese Forces demanded a Cabinet session dedicated to the issue of the stalled electoral law.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri revealed that “a higher Saudi-Lebanese committee will be formed and the work of the rest of the joint committees will be activated to follow up on the common issues between the two countries.”

Hariri's remarks come after a meeting in Beirut with Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan.

Hariri had held a closed-door meeting with Aoun ahead of the session.

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq also held a meeting with the president after which he described the talks as “excellent.”

Mashnouq also noted that the issue of appointing the members of the electoral supervisory commission would not be tackled during Wednesday's session.