Man Plotting Bomb Attack Reportedly Arrested in Choueifat

General Security agents arrested overnight in the Choueifat area a Syrian young man suspected of plotting to carry out an act of terror, a media report said on Thursday.

“The detainee was working as a delivery boy for one of the restaurants and he was plotting to prepare an explosive device,” al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, General Security announced the arrest of two Islamic State-linked men suspected of planning a suicide attack in central Beirut, confirming earlier media reports.

The arrests come two weeks after an attempted suicide attack at Hamra's Costa cafe.

Al-Akhbar reported Tuesday that the Lebanese man held over the central Beirut plot was in charge of security cameras in the district.

He "confessed that he monitored the movements and addresses of political figures and their convoys crossing the city center," General Security said in its statement on Wednesday.

He had worked with a Palestinian operative to plan a suicide attack in the center of the capital, it said.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is a prominent resident of the area.

Lebanon's security services claim to have prevented several attacks in recent months.

The country has been hit by several suicide bombings linked to jihadist groups fighting in neighboring Syria since war broke out there in 2011.

Some of the most deadly attacks took place in strongholds of Hizbullah, which is fighting alongside President Bashar Assad's forces.

The last attack carried out in Lebanon was in November 2015.

In June 2016, the army said it had arrested IS fighters who were preparing attacks against various parts of the Lebanese capital.