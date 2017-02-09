Riachi Says Hybrid Electoral Law to be Reached 'within 10 Days'

Information Minister Melhem Riachi has announced that a new electoral law will be reached “in the next ten days.”

In an interview with the German Press Agency (DPA) published Thursday, the minister noted that the new law will be a hybrid one mixing the winner-takes-all and proportional representation systems, ruling out a return to the controversial 1960 electoral law.

“There will be a new electoral law in the next ten days... and there is no need to worry that some parties might try to pass time in order to return to the 1960 law,” Riachi, who is also a Lebanese Forces official, said.

“It is impossible to return to the 1960 law, not even with some amendments,” he stressed.

Riachi also noted that “the law will correct Christian representation without harming Muslim representation.”

“It will end injustice against all Lebanese components,” he added.

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri told ministers during a Cabinet session on Wednesday that a new electoral law will be passed “before the end of February.”

While Hariri's al-Mustaqbal Movement has rejected that the electoral law be fully based on proportional representation, arguing that Hizbullah's arms would prevent serious competition in the party's strongholds, Druze leader MP Walid Jumblat has totally rejected proportional representation, even within a hybrid law, warning that it would “marginalize” the minority Druze community.

Hizbullah, Mustaqbal, AMAL Movement, the Free Patriotic Movement and the LF are meanwhile discussing several formats of the so-called hybrid law.

The country has not organized parliamentary elections since 2009 and the legislature has instead twice extended its own mandate.

The last polls were held under an amended version of the 1960 electoral law and the next vote is scheduled for May.