Group of Women Assault ISF Patrol in Baalbek

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 February 2017, 14:11
The Internal Security Forces confiscated on Friday massive amounts of hashish they found in a warehouse in the Bekaa town of Shmestar, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

NNA said, the ISF patrol was assaulted by a group of women when they tried to raid the warehouse in the said town.

Security enforcements arrived at the scene and the hashish was confiscated.

Lebanon
