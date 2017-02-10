Group of Women Assault ISF Patrol in Baalbek

Group of Women Assault ISF Patrol in Baalbekإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Internal Security Forces confiscated on Friday massive amounts of hashish they found in a warehouse in the Bekaa town of Shmestar, the National News Agency reported on Friday.
NNA said, the ISF patrol was assaulted by a group of women when they tried to raid the warehouse in the said town.
Security enforcements arrived at the scene and the hashish was confiscated.
and now the heretic megahabib will tell us only yesterday it also happened in a Christian town and the ISF found 'MASSIVE' amounts of hashish.
wow! everyday ashraf nass demonstrate they are a model community from sparring with RPGs to attacking the ISF to cultivating hashish and manufacturing capatagon. For those who don't understand the term 'ashraf nass', it is a term used by nassrallah of hezbollah, the terrorist iranian owned organization, to refer to the shiaa of Lebanon.
Women high on hash are just that regardless of religious or political background. You posters up here are stupid as usual... lol
ironically, the heretics are also demonstrating and burning tires demanding amnesty.
قطع عدد من الأهالي الطريق الدولية عند مفرق بريتال بالاطارات المشتعلة، مطالبين بإقرار قانون العفو العام، فيما قُدّر عدد المتظاهرين بالـ80 ومستمر بالتصاعد.
