Lebanon to Sue Suspect in Istanbul Deadly New Year's Attack

Lebanon will file a lawsuit against the suspect behind the New Year's terror attack in Istanbul that killed 39 people, including three Lebanese citizens, the state-run National News Agency reported.

A Justice Ministry official has been appointed to defend the rights of the Lebanese victims and sue the suspect, who was recently detained, before Turkish courts, media office of Justice Minister Salim Jreissati said in a statement.

The official was not named.

The Dec. 31 attack killed three Lebanese citizens including Elias Wardini, Rita Chami and Haykal Musallem and wounded Francois al-Asmar, Nidal Bsherrawi, Bushra Doueihi and Melissa Baralardo.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The statement also said on Friday that if needed, the ministry will finance and send one or more lawyers for the case in Turkey.

The accused perpetrator of the nightclub attack, an Uzbek national who reportedly trained in Afghanistan, was detained in Istanbul two weeks after the assault.