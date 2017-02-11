Sabhan: SA Supports Any Electoral Law the Lebanese Agree on
Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan assured on Saturday that Saudi Arabia will back any electoral law for Lebanon's parliamentary polls that the Lebanese agree upon.
Al-Sabhan, who traveled back to Riyadh this week after a visit to Lebanon where he met with senior officials, said discussions have not touched on the controversial new electoral law.
“We did not discuss the electoral law. But Saudi Arabia supports any law the Lebanese agree upon,” he told the official Saudi Press Agency.
Lebanon's political parties have intensified their efforts recently in a bid to agree on a new electoral law before the expiry of the deadlines.
They are discussing several formats of a so-called “hybrid” electoral law that combines the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems.
On his trip to Lebanon, the Minister said it came in the framework of activating the agreements that have been agreed between Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and President Michel Aoun during the latter's visit to SA.
“Saudi Arabia is very open and eager, as is the case with Lebanese brethren, on the resumption of relations between the two countries,” he stated.
“Lebanon's position is in heart of the Saudi leadership,” he said, pointing out that “relations between the two countries was and will remain outstanding. We are working together to develop these relations to the better in the near future.”
Early in January, Aoun met with King Salman in Riyadh. The trip came to improve ties between the countries which saw a twist in 2016.
backing any kind of electoral law is already a foreign interference into Lebanese foreign affairs.
Only lebanese can decide on that issue
Why Saudis are unfairly criticized no matter what, even when they mean well for Lebanon. We should remember they have always supported Lebanon and we do need their business.
sorry the previous comment was for Justine and Galaxy
As a reply, we do not need their money or their business but we need to reformulate our policy which was based exclusively on tourism and real estate. We need industries, we need to provide work inside lebanon and not outside to allow expats to come back and invest and consume in Lebanon and not abroad.
We are loosing more by educating students and exporting their knowledge (we have a total loss of 120 billions of dollars which is non tangible and more then our Debt/GDP ratio) as we are forming people and foreign economies are getting profits from them instead of our economy.
this is a matter of fact.
But people on drugs do not see how drugs are bad for them as they got used to
we are too economically too dependent of Saudis and others and we need to get back our sovereign economy.
You re forgetting few trolls according to you
like le phénicien (long time ago), Gandhi to name the few
and 4 millions of real lebanese contrary to your trolls :)
Agreed 100%, the economy must pick up. I know many who are barely making minimum wage, and almost every household has someone abroad supporting them. I recently saw a video clip of Lebanon in the 60's, it was really impressive back then. I hope the economy picks up soon with the aid of level minded politicians who understand that bickering is bad for business.
in the 60's we had a local economy, we had a local industry and many other competitive advantages.
We should take the opportunity now to got rebuild a local economy for ex in high tech BUT Ogero chief and the futur movement prevented to lead that reform for ex. And the Futur Movement is just the saudi puppet in Lebanon. They need to keep us low when we can go higher
Sabhan: Saudi Arabia Supports Any Electoral Law the Lebanese Agree on
