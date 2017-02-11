Sabhan: SA Supports Any Electoral Law the Lebanese Agree on

Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan assured on Saturday that Saudi Arabia will back any electoral law for Lebanon's parliamentary polls that the Lebanese agree upon.

Al-Sabhan, who traveled back to Riyadh this week after a visit to Lebanon where he met with senior officials, said discussions have not touched on the controversial new electoral law.

“We did not discuss the electoral law. But Saudi Arabia supports any law the Lebanese agree upon,” he told the official Saudi Press Agency.

Lebanon's political parties have intensified their efforts recently in a bid to agree on a new electoral law before the expiry of the deadlines.

They are discussing several formats of a so-called “hybrid” electoral law that combines the proportional representation and winner-takes-all systems.

On his trip to Lebanon, the Minister said it came in the framework of activating the agreements that have been agreed between Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and President Michel Aoun during the latter's visit to SA.

“Saudi Arabia is very open and eager, as is the case with Lebanese brethren, on the resumption of relations between the two countries,” he stated.

“Lebanon's position is in heart of the Saudi leadership,” he said, pointing out that “relations between the two countries was and will remain outstanding. We are working together to develop these relations to the better in the near future.”

Early in January, Aoun met with King Salman in Riyadh. The trip came to improve ties between the countries which saw a twist in 2016.