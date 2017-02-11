Report: Nasrallah to Address Several Files in Two Speeches

Hizbullah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to deliver two speeches in the coming days amid reports that he will focus on the thorny electoral law file, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

On Sunday, Nasrallah will speak in a ceremony commemorating Hizbullah official Sheikh Hussein Hassan Obeid.

He will address the electoral file with special emphasis on the importance of endorsing a proportional representation electoral system, and on the role it plays in securing political and social stability for all Lebanese components, said the daily.

Nasrallah's second speech will take place next Thursday. He will address the Syrian file, the Arab-Israeli conflict and the Resistance during a commemoration ceremony marking the anniversary of Hizbullah officials Abbas Mousawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Moghnieh.