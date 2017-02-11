Police Arrest Wanted Fugitive in North Lebanon

A police patrol in north Lebanon, arrested on Saturday a Lebanese national wanted on three criminal charges, the National News Agency reported.

The fugitive who was identified as Hassan R., 42, was arrested in Bab al-Raml neighborhood in the northern city of Tripoli, NNA added.

He is charged for forming an armed gang, the possession of explosive bombs, murder and fraud.

He was handed over to the related authorities for interrogation.

Al-Joumhouria daily said the detainee is one of the most wanted members of al-Nusra Front, which re-branded itself as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham in July when it split from the al-Qaida movement.