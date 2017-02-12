Hizbullah Clings to Proportional Representation, Renews Support for 'Miqati Law'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah has reiterated its insistence on an electoral law fully based on the proportional representation system.
“The party's stance is clear and has no place for ambiguity: we are with full proportional representation under a law that turns Lebanon into a single district or several large electorates,” ad-Diyar newspaper quoted a “prominent Hizbullah source” in remarks published Sunday.
However, the party would accept “the draft law that was devised by Miqati's government which divides Lebanon into 13 districts under a proportional representation system,” the source added.
He also noted that Hizbullah “has accepted to discuss” a two-round hybrid electoral law under which the polls would be held under the winner-takes-all system in the first round and under the proportional representation system in the second round which would be based on larger districts.
“This is a proposal that is based on proportional representation and we won't accept anything less than this,” the source added.
The remarks come before a scheduled speech for Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who is expected to tackle the issue of the electoral law in a televised address on Sunday afternoon.
I'm not sure a change in the electoral law will change anything, considering whichever law they go for, the same corrupt political "elite" would remain in power. None will allow the law to impact negatively on their own personal interests. None of them really care about true democratic representation where the job of an MP is to represent their constituents and not just ensure their own survival. I hope this process doesn't take long and I hope it won't lead to further division in a country so divided I'm amazed it hasn't disintegrated yet.