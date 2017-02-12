Mustaqbal Reportedly Calls for Heeding Concerns of Both Christians and Druze

Mustaqbal bloc sources have stressed that the concerns of both the Druze and Christian communities should be taken into consideration while devising a new electoral law.

“We take (Druze leader Walid) Jumblat's concerns into consideration and we are keen on addressing them, because when we agreed to shelve the 1960 law we were heeding the concerns of the Christian parties, who reject the law under the excuse that it does not secure correct Christian representation,” the sources told al-Hayat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

“This means that we are taking the concerns of everyone into consideration, seeing as not only Jumblat has fears regarding the electoral law but also Christians. We and other parties also have concerns and we will not lose our allies,” the sources added.

Jumblat has repeatedly rejected any electoral law containing proportional representation, warning that it would “marginalize” his minority Druze community, calling instead for elections under an “amended” version of the 1960 electoral law.