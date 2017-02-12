Nasrallah Slams 'Time Wasting' in Electoral Law Debate, Says Proportional Representation Doesn't Eliminate Druze, Mustaqbal

Nasrallah Slams 'Time Wasting' in Electoral Law Debate, Says Proportional Representation Doesn't Eliminate Druze, Mustaqbalإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday accused some parties of “wasting time” in the ongoing debate over a new electoral law while reassuring that the proportional representation system does not “eliminate” the minority Druze community or al-Mustaqbal Movement.
“I'm surprised by those who say that proportional representation would exclude them and eliminate them. I say that proportional representation does not eliminate the Druze community, the Progressive Socialist Party or al-Mustaqbal; it rather reflects the true political weight of each party,” said Nasrallah in a televised address commemorating late Hizbullah official Sheikh Hussein Obeid.
“The winner-takes-all electoral system is an exclusionary law, even if it is based on governorates, the 1960 law or 15 districts, whereas proportional representation would give each party the share it deserves,” he added.
Nasrallah lamented that “there are parties in Lebanon that do not have a single MP although they are present across the country.”
“We are keen that no political dynasty or party should be eliminated and we are calling for fair representation, although proportional representation does not serve our interests,” Hizbullah's chief noted.
He also decried that “there is an attempt to waste time through non-serious discussions regarding the electoral law.”
“In our opinion, the law that was proposed by Najib Miqati's government is the best law for discussion and we're open to any debate,” Nasrallah added.
Separately, Hizbullah's secretary-general called on the Lebanese government to “end its stubbornness” regrading the file of Syrian refugees.
“It must talk to the Syrian government regarding this file. Why do you talk with the countries that created Daesh (Islamic State group) and al-Nusra (Front) and you don't talk with the Syrian government to address a humanitarian file of this importance?” Nasrallah wondered.
“The military victories in Syria, the last of which in Aleppo, have opened the door for national reconciliations in Syria and turned vast areas of Syria into safe regions. The refugee file is not a sectarian file but rather a file that is putting pressure on Lebanon,” Nasrallah said.
“It is the duty of the Lebanese to deal with this issue in a humanitarian manner, regardless of fears or political affiliations. Should we keep 'begging' for international aid or should we cooperate to return most refugees to their towns, villages, cities and homes?” he added.
“We will be told that these people fear to return out of concern over the regime's vengeance and I tell them that they can go to Syria to live in security and safety,” Nasrallah reassured.
He also called on the Lebanese government to “send a delegation that would evaluate the outcome of reconciliations in Syria.”
Nasrallah: Hizbullah backs any ceasefire agreement in Syria because we are with any measure that halts the bloodshed and gives an opportunity to national reconciliations.
Spare us your murshid type speeches and edicts. Lebanon is based on sectarianism and proportional representation does not work here. It only serves to give you control of parliament since you have almost zero opposition in the shia community.
Nasrallah: proportional representation does not serve our interests.
loooool, yeah right;)
How about against genocide. Against clerical rule. Against the occupation of Lebanon by an Iranian militia.
I think it is about time to have a 2 steps referendum based on Qada'a of which country people want to live in: Our Lebanon where there is one state and rule of law or Hezbollah Lebanon where they can elect to live their way. This way the people of each Qada'a can decide which future they want for their children.
How about Saudi Arabias continues support for Salafi groups such as ISIS and Nusra throughout the Middle East?
Even though they still have American backing, by the Zionist Trump that claims to fight terrorism.
If you are Pro American/west, you are pro Israeli.
Liar Mystic lies again! No honor and no shame.
It's easy to deny, and call others liars, but do you have the links and proof to back it up?
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/syria-crisis-turkey-and-saudi-arabia-shock-western-countries-by-supporting-anti-assad-jihadists-10242747.html
http://dailycaller.com/2016/10/10/hillary-in-leaked-email-saudi-arabia-and-qatar-are-funding-isis/
*shove
Liar Mystic is at it again. One site he displays cater to ultra right conspiracy mongers and the other article accuse SA and Turkey of supposedly supporting the Army of Conquest. Isis is not there since it is an enemy of the Army of Conquest. And the army of Conquest was a short lived agreement between the different factions to focus on the liberation of Idlib and not a real army. Nusra was one faction. The ones that received arms from SA and Turkey are the other factions that compete with Nusra for influence. Nusra spends far more time fighting the factions that SA and Turkey supports than the Assad regime and have destroyed 15/factions supported by SA and Turkey. So yea ... You are a liar and a person with no shame that support a genocidal killer.
count your blessings
he did not quote salon.com like the other troll mowaten.
Saudi Arabia/Turkey Qatar are just as close to Al Nusra Qaeda and Da3ish ISIS, as Iran and Hizbollah are close to each other.
Army Of Conquest are also the same as Nusra, they are Salafi groups. None of them are so called "Moderates" as you claim, and they shall all die as such.
Only difference is, that Hezbollah and Iran doesn't deny their alliance.
Unlike Saudi Arabia Qatar and Turkey that tries to hide their open ties to Al Qaeda Nusra and Da3ish.
I don't know why I respect Sayyed Hassan; I just do.
Mystic - you keep repeating lies and you wonder why I call you a liar. Because you are one. The claim that SA and Turkey support ISIS and Nusra is absurd and delusional. So perhaps you are delusional and a liar.
Nassrallah challenged whoever to produce evidence that demographic change is taking place in Syria.
The guardian has already addressed his lies.
"Iran repopulates Syria with Shia Muslims to help tighten regime's control"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/jan/13/irans-syria-project-pushing-population-shifts-to-increase-influence
قال مسؤول أمني ردّاً على الدعوات الى القبض على المُرتكبين في البقاع "اسمع تفرح جرّب تحزن. لأنه بمجرّد توقيف أحدهم من دون تنسيق مع قوى الأمر الواقع تقوم الدنيا ولا تقعد".
http://newspaper.annahar.com/article/538442-جرب-تحزن
تبيّن أن الأجهزة الأمنيّة فضّلت ملاحقة الخاطفين خارج أماكن سكنهم المعتاد تجنّباً لمواجهات مع أقاربهم وذويهم.
http://newspaper.annahar.com/article/538439-ملاحقة-بعيدة
نصرالله تحدّى العالم اثبات التغيير الديموغرافي ..."الغارديان" عرضت شهادات وأرقاماً
http://www.annahar.com/article/538362-نصرالله-تحدى-العالم-اثبات-التغيير-الديموغرافي-الغارديان-عرضت-شهادات-وأرقاما?utm_source=mostread&utm_medium=annahar&utm_campaign=daily
Nasrallah Slams 'Time Wasting' in Electoral Law Debate
Two and half years of holding the country hostage to his demands in the presidential elections and more than 25 years of pushing the country to the brink of bankruptcy and chaos as a result of his false claims to resistance are not considered wasting time and lives.
Hush little Khamanei
Cunt brings joy. Do not insult cunts. This 'man' is a war criminal.
Yes Southern. Trump is a fool and most Americans realize that they made a mistake. When will you? And guess what? At least in the US there are legal and institutional breaks to his excesses, all we hear from your side is the repeat of 1400 years myth Labayka Ya Hussein Labayki Ya Zainab!!
Israeli.com
what has to do the legal and institutional entities with a myth, you must have compared that to the myth "america is first" and "america will be great again" that is repeated 1400 times by your Trump.... get it!, Sahyouni scum.
Great work Southern!
السياسه بعد نظر، أخلاق وضمير !!!
'Pity Of You'
You Will Be Caught!
Slizern ... If you have a problem understanding basic concepts, perhaps you should get an education. Your side offer nothing to Lebanon except arm, death and chaos.
read the latest
Aoun Says 'More than Guaranteed' Hizbullah Won't Turn Its Arms Inwards
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/225319-aoun-says-more-than-guaranteed-hizbullah-won-t-turn-its-arms-inwards
Once again nassrallah proves he is just a manipulative heretic. He describes Trump as a crazed person on one hand but quotes him as a credible source who exposed previous U.S administration's support for ISIS.
this is a sick creature talking to an even sicker audience.
but one can be a crazed person and at the same time honest by recognizing that he is a crazed person ... this is the case but not the retarded explanation you give.
I have the utmost respect for Mr. Southern....... because he is a crazed honest person.
he is a shia devil worshiper
Despite posting for a few days only, Mr. Expat has earned my respect in record time for recognizing a man of honor.
The Drug-lord is a Man of honor?
The assassin is a man of honor?
The man who turned his weapons against his Lebanese fellows is a man of honor?
The man who refuses to deliver men to the STL is a man of honor?
The man who threatens the assault on Nahr el Bared is a man of honor?
The man who defends his sect only is a man of honor?
The man who threatens whoever will step-down one of his airport employees is a man of honor?
The man who will have his men at the port implement taxes and run things at their will is a man of honor?
The man who has committed acts of terror all over the world is a man of honor?
This is the best joke of the year expat. That stands for ex-patriot huh?
expat;
There is something special about you; your aura and the way you speak of honor and martyrdom reminds me of Sayidna Al Hussain.
I would like to take you as a friend and for this reason may I call you MF, short for My Friend?
if it can reinsure you
i m just using this nickname contrary to you talking to yourself
It is time for the Lebanese state to rule and no other party has the right to hold weapons. The Lebanese army and government are the sole protector of Lebanon.
blablabla, i can assure you that 'reinsure you' is not the correct choice of words to use in this instance.
Unfortunately nothing you say, however reasonable it might seem to be, would resonate with the others if you continue to bare arms. Give them up and let's all support the state. There just simply shouldn't be any other alternative to that.