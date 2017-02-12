Nasrallah Slams 'Time Wasting' in Electoral Law Debate, Says Proportional Representation Doesn't Eliminate Druze, Mustaqbal

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday accused some parties of “wasting time” in the ongoing debate over a new electoral law while reassuring that the proportional representation system does not “eliminate” the minority Druze community or al-Mustaqbal Movement.

“I'm surprised by those who say that proportional representation would exclude them and eliminate them. I say that proportional representation does not eliminate the Druze community, the Progressive Socialist Party or al-Mustaqbal; it rather reflects the true political weight of each party,” said Nasrallah in a televised address commemorating late Hizbullah official Sheikh Hussein Obeid.

“The winner-takes-all electoral system is an exclusionary law, even if it is based on governorates, the 1960 law or 15 districts, whereas proportional representation would give each party the share it deserves,” he added.

Nasrallah lamented that “there are parties in Lebanon that do not have a single MP although they are present across the country.”

“We are keen that no political dynasty or party should be eliminated and we are calling for fair representation, although proportional representation does not serve our interests,” Hizbullah's chief noted.

He also decried that “there is an attempt to waste time through non-serious discussions regarding the electoral law.”

“In our opinion, the law that was proposed by Najib Miqati's government is the best law for discussion and we're open to any debate,” Nasrallah added.

Separately, Hizbullah's secretary-general called on the Lebanese government to “end its stubbornness” regrading the file of Syrian refugees.

“It must talk to the Syrian government regarding this file. Why do you talk with the countries that created Daesh (Islamic State group) and al-Nusra (Front) and you don't talk with the Syrian government to address a humanitarian file of this importance?” Nasrallah wondered.

“The military victories in Syria, the last of which in Aleppo, have opened the door for national reconciliations in Syria and turned vast areas of Syria into safe regions. The refugee file is not a sectarian file but rather a file that is putting pressure on Lebanon,” Nasrallah said.

“It is the duty of the Lebanese to deal with this issue in a humanitarian manner, regardless of fears or political affiliations. Should we keep 'begging' for international aid or should we cooperate to return most refugees to their towns, villages, cities and homes?” he added.

“We will be told that these people fear to return out of concern over the regime's vengeance and I tell them that they can go to Syria to live in security and safety,” Nasrallah reassured.

He also called on the Lebanese government to “send a delegation that would evaluate the outcome of reconciliations in Syria.”