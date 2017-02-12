Bale Back in Real Madrid Training

Real Madrid received a boost ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Napoli on Wednesday as Gareth Bale returned to training on Sunday for the first time in three months.

Bale has been sidelined since damaging ankle ligaments in a 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon on November 22.

"The big news (from training) was the return of the Bale, who completed the session with the rest of his teammates," Madrid said in a statement on Sunday.

Bale's return means Real boss Zinedine Zidane has a fully-fit squad to choose from ahead of the visit of the in-form Italians.

Madrid maintained their one point lead at the top of La Liga and with two games in hand over Barcelona thanks to a 3-1 win at Osasuna on Saturday.

Napoli remain unbeaten in 18 games stretching back to October after beating Genoa 2-0 on Friday.