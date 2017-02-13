Baabda Palace Replies to Controversy over Aoun's Position on Hizbullah's Arms

Baabda Palace Replies to Controversy over Aoun's Position on Hizbullah's Armsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The latest stance made by President Michel Aoun as for the role of the Resistance's arms in Lebanon has initiated a flurry of political reactions some favoring and other criticizing.
Ministerial sources close to the Baabda Presidential Palace said they were astonished at criticisms lashing out at Aoun's position, they told al-Joumhouria daily on Monday: “What Aoun meant was clear because the Army's capabilities do not permit a direct confrontation with the Israeli army.
“President of the Republic has not backed down from his firm position as for the arms of the Resistance and the Lebanese Army,” they added.
On Sunday, in an interview on the Egyptian TV channel CBC, Aoun said "Hizbullah's arms do not contradict with the State and are an essential component of the means to defend Lebanon.”
However, the sources pointed to the army's “effective” capabilities “inside” Lebanon, they said: “The army's ability to confront terrorism and terror groups domestically have shown effective. Its ability to protect the Lebanese arena from various gangs and takfiri groups on the Lebanese border are clearly visible.
“The army's successful pre-emptive security operations in several areas attest to its readiness and preparedness that has surpassed armies of large nations.”
“Aoun's position can be interpreted in previous ministerial statements. That is why we cannot but perceive the criticisms as an indicator for a campaign targeting the President. It could be a plan to distract attention from other contentious issues and endeavors to find a new, just and balanced electoral law,” concluded the sources.
so in lebanon the army does a police job and a political party does the army's job...
interesting and funny country.
i dont think pacifying a terror hub like nahr el bared or bombing IS in arsal or catching al assir and his cronies, is a police job..
hahahahaha!
I love how you always come up with answers that leave them speechless and paralyzed. You simplify things to a level were these trolls can finally understand and relate.
In other words, you are somesing anazar flamesrower!
in lebanon maybe the police is too weak it needs the army but in any other countries police has special forces...
but why should a political party ensure the job of an army?
show me one country in the world where this happens other than in your mockery of a state called lebanon?
i guess lebanese are proud to be ruled by a party and despise the concept of a state nation? it seems so as you all appear to be slaves to parties, not one lebanese shows pride in a state... i guess you are still living under feudal rules like in middle ages and proud of it... the cult of a leader is your thing... pity that nation and all the commenters on this site all enslaved by your religions and sects... poor world
The President of Lebanon Michel Aoun is a realistic man and leader of this nation.
He knows that without the Resistance, then Lebanon will become another israeli settlement land.
@ Moustique
Isrsel existed in 1948.
Lebanon was occupied by Israel since 1978.
Hezbollah only came to exist in 1983.
From 1948 till 1983 Lebanon managed to remain without any Isrseli settlement before Hezbollah even existed.
So don't worry, Lebanon will remain Israeli settlement free if Hezbollah disappears today.
So that is your guarantee? You've probaly never witnessed the Israeli bombings of Lebanon then.
Show me a modern progressive country in the world where a militia has the right to bare arms especially if those arms are limited to one sect. This would not only create tension with the other sects but would give said sect an unfair advantage. No one but the state should bare arms and anyone who thinks otherwise is delusional.
show me a country in the world that has a neighbor like israel or 18 sectarian denominations.. i'll wait.
and lol @modern and progressive. keep both empty slogans, thank you.
Really flamethrower that's your excuse. Israel and 18 sectarian denominations! When does it end? I don't know about you but neither will be going anywhere anytime soon so should they bare arms indefinitely? Give me a break
it will have to end through unity of the lebanese people eventually. first we have to agree that hezbollah is a resistance not a militia, second we have to agree that its disarming cannot happen overnight because it was allowed to reach a too high level of strength in the past 30+ years. third, israel is no small matter and neither is the matter of uniting 18 sects and taking them into a post-sectarian lebanese era.
"it will have to end through unity of the lebanese people"
it is the very same reason there is no unity among the Lebanese people.
lol@hajibaba
So how do you suggest unity happens when the arms are clearly one of the reasons we are not united. Yes disarmament will not happen overnight but at least there should be some sort of intent or pledge to disarm voiced. Call them a resistance if you wish they're still a militia by definition. No one said uniting the 18 sects is a small matter but as long as Hizbullah is baring arms uniting the 18 sects won't happen and it will only cause those sects to resent them more.
We can't continue to use Israel as an excuse when it's clear that baring arms is causing so much division within the country. A united country is more of a threat to Israel than a non united one.
@ Flamethrower
Do you notice the fallacy in your argument?
You claim that the only way Hezbollah arms will end is to first legitimize it, then have all Lebanese sects accept it's existence and last but not least agree not to disarm it as long as Israel exists and 18 sects exists in Lebanon.
Sounds to me you are pitching for them to stay forever and calling it - ending Hezbollah arms.
@ Flamethrower
I would have liked you to add 1 little change to your argument that might win over all the 18 sects that you would like them to support Hezbollah armed existence. Which is- Have Hezbollah be under Lebanese state command - under Lebanese Army command taking orders from LAF and directions from Lebanese elected Government.
That would alleviate any fears from the rest of the 18 Lebanese sects and help rally them behind the LAF Hezbollah duo.
What are your thoughts on that?
If you agree, do you think Hezbollah will accept be under LAF command.
And if Hezbollah rejects be under LAF command. Do you Flamethrower recognize and understand why a large portion of the Lebanese are extremely suspicious of Hezbollah and it's Arms.
@antisheepism/notoblindfollowers, sounds like you're distorting my post and making me say things i didnt say.
unity will happen once we shift from a service and banking-based mercantile society into an agriculture and technology/industry-based one, because service and banking only shift already existing wealth while the other two creat wealth from zero, and therefore, create attachment to one's country.
and everybody is heavily armed so no, weapons are not behind our division, but rather our mercantile spirit and sectarian thinking. sect and tribe are important and must not be erased; they are parts of our identity, but they shouldnt take precedence over country.
@ Flamethrower
I beg to differ.
Yes Arms are widespread in Lebanon but you definitely can't put them in the same category.
You have terrorist groups with arms - and those are being actively hunted down by the Lebanese security agencies.
You have petty criminals armed, and those are being apprehended by Lebanese ISF.
You have armed Palestinian Authority forces inside the Palestinian camps - and those are policing their own people inside the camps.
You have Lebanese politicians, political parties who have a number of private bodyguards to beef up the small Lebanese security forces details assigned to them.
You have regular folks who own private sidearm or hunting rifles.
And then you have Hezbollah - who alone - falls in the militia category. Nobody else in Lebanon has an Armed militia in Lebanon except Hezbollah.
no problem, we disagree on the wording concerning hezbollah, but when you claim the palestinians are policing themselves inside their camps, this is false. they are harboring terrorists and are guns for hire. they are undermining lebanon's sovereignty and their own mission by not actively doing anything to return to palestine. if anything, you should be calling for palestinian camp disarming and dissolution but you're being shrill over hezbollah, the only force who stood up to israel.
@ Flamethrower
I think you got me wrong about the Armed Palestinians. So let me be clear on that.
There should not be any Armed Palestinian groups on Lebanese soil. The Lebanese agreed to that in the national dialogue and called on disarming the Palestinians First. And I totally agree with that.
But I was describing what the situation is and not endorsing it. As for Palestinians harboring Terrorists- it's not black or white- but grayish. We do have fugitive terrorists hiding inside the camps- but we do Also have Lebanese Army intelligence reporting on the good cooperation of the Palestinians in handing over terrorists as well.
Show me a modern progressive country in the world where certain sects rejoice the bombing of their own fellow countrymen by an enemy state or some parties deny the arming of its own military forces by a country that its sectarian affiliation don't coincided with it, like the case of Iran!!
btw, Iran offer comes after the lifting of the sanctions..
Show me a modern progressive country in the world where a certain sect invades the capital and calls it a a divine day. Show me a modern progressive country in the world where a certain sect assassinates its political opponents and rejoices on the streets when they are killed.
I never said Lebanon was modern nor progressive, Southern. If it were then we wouldn't be having this discussion.
Gen Aoun, has failed many of his supporters who had hoped he would deliver on many of his promises.
Firstly.. he jumped into bed with a convicted murderer.
secondly.. he allied with the people whom he himself declared unfit to rule "Harriri", etc.
thirdly.. restoring the Lebanese nation under one Army..The LAF!.
Yes HA are to be commended for their sacrifice be it defending Lebanon or saving it from the threat of IS-Nusra etc.
But when does it end? when does Lebanon become a free nation ruled for all by decent leaders..when does Lebanon restore the LAF as its sole defender?
Time to say it as it is or else Lebanon shall remain in a state of war forever.
Gen Aoun,the day you sold your soul & joined murderers in order to be elected President is the day you lost most of your supporters.
Time to retire, because you have failed & your old age won't allow you to make amends.
roar, murderer or not, the FPM and LF reconciliation goes beyond one man and his crimes, it heals animosities between brothers in one same family, between whole communities that used to profoundly hate each other. between the majority of the christian denomination that has now one unified political direction. emotions and feelz have no place in the politics of a community. one day aoun will die, and geagea as well. should the LFers and FPMers keep hating each other? the rift is healed and that is the task of a good politician. same as for hariri. instead of sabotaging FPM projects, he will now facilitate them. do you want results or emotions?
do you want results or emotions?
I want a leader true to his word!
He has failed to deliver on one of them...
this leader is a pragmatic, and like all good leaders, he doesnt cater to emotional tantrums, plus he hasnt yet failed to deliver on anything. he's into his first year. hariri was unfit to rule alone, and surrounded by christian lackeys. hariri understood this.
also aoun is a realist. only continued political perseverence will disarm hezbollah, but the anti-lebanese want a LAF/hezb confrontation to disarm hezbollah. a direct confrontation only helps israel, just like a direct LF/LAF confrontation directly benefited syria in the 90s. aoun will not commit this mistake.
Glad you see opinions that differ from yours as "tantrums".
Oh & as for good leader...A good leader doesn't impose his Son in Law to the top post of his party...He allows the party faithful to vote on it..He has truly failed in all areas.
As for HA...No mate, its either Lebanon becomes protected by the LAF or stay in a state of war.
Your choice.
i dont see opinions that differ from mine as tantrums. any political opinion based on emotion, is bound to provoke a tantrum when an immediate deviation happens. it's not directed at you. i have clearly said that good leaders know how to minimize emotions in their strategic thinking.
about the son in law thing, i dont like bassil much, but i do believe he is being unnecessarily trashed. despite being rightfully elected as head of FPM, contrary to claims that say he was imposed.
as for hezb, as i said, the only way to disarm it is political, and creating the suitable climate for such disarming to happen. any 'quick' solution means direct confrontation, and this is the worst thing that could happen to lebanon now.
"despite being rightfully elected as head of FPM"
I can assure you, he was imposed & no fair vote was to be tolerated.
You want a list of those that left the FPM, because of it?
HA must hand over their weapons & or intergrate with the LAF.
The time will never be suitable conditions for HA to hand over their weapons...The choice must be made for them.
Some hoped Aoun could be the one, but instead he goes on record as saying the LAF & HA are in fact together.
i dont care how many disgruntled FPMers left the FPM or the reasons why they left. i know they were outnumbered by those who joined later, when aoun achieved the presidency against all odds. for example, many LFers left the LF when aoun and geagea announced their reconciliation. one cant please everybody.
concerning hezbollah, judging aoun by his first 2 months of rule is a bit premature, no? i mean sure we're in the age of high speed, but come on..
I wasn't speaking of supporters who'd left..I am speaking of those in the FPM, well respected people who said this is BS, we didn't fight the FPM fight for this crap.
He championed democracy & honesty blah blah, then he imposes his son in law on them.
Cmon FT, I supported him also, but the truth can't be erased.
General Aoun and Walid Jumblat are the only two world leaders working for Lebanon's interests at the moment.... the rest pfffft.
Even the MOU aoun signed with the terrorist party was bound by : liberating Shebaa Farms, release of Lebanese prisoners from Israeli jails and devising a national defense strategy. Hezbollah has no plans now or in the future to liberate Shebaa Farms and it has declined to participate in serious talks to discuss a national defense strategy. The MOU specifically refers to 'reliance on justifications that meet a national consensus for keeping the weapons'. Clearly, there is no national consensus for hezbollah to keep its weapons.
Aoun has played a very dangerous game here... By publicly declaring the LAF & HA are together, he has seriously threatened the safety of Lebanon.
How? Now Israel can go full out in the event of another war..they can take out bot HA & the LAF since they have been declared by the President of lebanon as being the one & the same.
HA will lose its weapons soon enough...I was hoping it would be by peaceful means....This president has assured Lebanon it will be certainly not by peaceful means.
this is not the first time that baabda declares the LAF and HA have the same mission. it was declared several times when hariri and miqati were in charge. HA shouldnt keep its weapons and yes it should ultimately disarm. that's the absolutist terms we agree on. but real life is not absolute and aoun (or any president) should work towards a suitable political climate where disarming becomes possible.
roar, Israel does not care whether The Resistance or the Lebanese army declares their alliance openly, if they attack they would bomb both anyway as they did back in 2006 with or without these words.
What the President said is simple, that whomever attacks Lebanon will have to face an Army and Resistance.
@ Mystic
Israel will not care, and they do attack Lebanese Army and Hezbollah alike.
But Lebanese President declaring Lebanese Army is allied with Hezbollah means Lebanon is going against UN resolutions 1701, means all support from the US and West to the Lebanese Army will be stopped, etc...
But there is an easy way to avoid all thst...one that will preserve the deterrence of the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah duo against Israel, while making it totally compliant with UN resolution 1701. Just by putting Hezbollah under Lebanese Army control.
Do you agree on that Mystic...if no, what are your objections?
Mystic, How long do you intend to remain in a state of war with Israel?
When does Lebanon become a priority for you, instead of the Palestinian cause?
Everyone is getting tired of this resistance crap.
Even HA fighters have families that should be living normal lives.
enough of this crap....Peace not war.
@ Roar.
Peace is always preferred over War...that's a given.
But sometimes peace is difficult to get to, and even with peace a country needs to always have a vigilante armed forces.
My point of difference with Mystic is whether or not Hezbollah arms should be put under Lebanese Army control, which would clear any UN hurdles and more importantly any internal Lebanese suspicions and apprehensions over Hezbollah arms and agenda. And in my opinion it will be a stepping stone to building a strong state that President Aoun promised.
What I am unable to get from Flamethrower or Mystic is a clear answer as to whether they accept Hezbollah be put under Lebanese Army control? And what are their reservations if they don't.
Peace in this case is very simple to achieve.
lebanon needs to stop being the stubborn Arab nation who refuses to accept Israel & do as all the other Arab states who live a normal way of life.
Just say those simple words & stop fighting the inevitable.
WE RECOGNIZE THE STATE OF ISRAEL.
then HA can go home to their families live normal lives & allow the LAF to be the sole guardian of Lebanon.
If there is no peace deal, then HA would remain the resistance & leanon remains the shit hole that remains at war.
@ Roar.
I am afraid it's more complicated than that. Why? What will Lebanon do with the 500,000 Palestinian refugees in Lebanon if Lebanon makes peace with Israel before the Palestinians make peace with Israel and get a Palestinian state?
Deport the ungrateful so & so's...Send them to their Arab brothers...Saudi,Jordan or any of the gulfies...
lebanon did its time, now its the Arabs turn to look after them.
Lets see how brotherly these Arabs truly are huh ?
Do you know how many times that Israel bombed the Resistance whilst our people were fighting Al Nusra along the Golan Heights in Quneitra?
They coordinate attacks with Al Nusra, what does that make them?
Poor innocent and prosecuted jews?
It's naive to believe that Israel ever wants peace, Arafat tried to make peace how well did that go for him.
They will sense it as a weakness on our part, and wait for the time to strike.
@ Roar.
That would be great. But that entails.
A- Palestinians agreeing to leave Lebanon to go to Arab countries and not Palestine.
B- That Arab brothers accept to take them. Which if they wanted to, they could have done so already. But since they haven't, I am pretty sure they don't want them. So assuming we can force them out of Lebanon, can Lebanon force another country(ies) to take them in?
@ Mystic
My point of difference with you is whether or not Hezbollah arms should be put under Lebanese Army control, which would clear any UN hurdles and more importantly any internal Lebanese suspicions and apprehensions over Hezbollah arms and agenda. And in my opinion it will be a stepping stone to building a strong state that President Aoun promised.
Can i get a clear answer from you as to whether you accept Hezbollah be put under Lebanese Army control? And what are your reservations if you don't.
I agree with you on this one. I also want to add that aoun is no different than any other Lebanese politician. The FPM elections were not fair by any means, and his other son-in-law Roukuz will now head the FPM list in Keserwein in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Aoun has no sons but he does have sons in law.
Gen Roukoz is a distinguished & decorated LAF General.
Please don't allow your ill feelings towards his father in law to interfere with the truth.
didnt know you were part of the surveillance apparatus monitoring the transparency of the FPM elections..
'HA must hand over their weapons & or intergrate with the LAF.'
roar you're contradicting yourself here. demanding HA's integration into the army will also let israel go 'full on' in the event of future war and annihilate the LAF's military in a second. keeping both hezb and HA divided but working jointly, gives israel more to worry about. it gives israel two enemy targets but whose predictability is much more difficult since they are 2 different (but jointly working) entities.
You are quite right, FT. I didn;t explain the whole theory to my madness....Is it possible that the Lebanese State can mend all normal ties with Israel & tell the Arabs "Saudi & their gulfies' its their turn to fight the Palestinian cause?
Is it possible to allow lebanon to have a turn for a decade or so with normal living standards? or is Lebanon the defender of the Palestinian cause & the gulfies to enjoy normal life?
All it takes to make peace with Israel is to say a few words.
WE RECOGNIZE THE STATE OF ISRAEL.
bugger the Arabs & their ungrateful palestinian brothers.
People are sick & tired of this resistance crap, FT.
