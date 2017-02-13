Kaag Replies to Aoun, Says 1701 Banned Arms Outside State Control

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigird Kaag reminded on Monday that UN resolution 1701 is vital for Lebanon's stability and clear to state that armed groups in Lebanon should be disarmed.

“UN resolution 1701 is vital for Lebanon's stability and security. The resolution calls for disarmament of all armed groups. No arms outside control of state,” said Kaag in a tweet on Monday.

Kaag's comments came after statements made a day earlier by President Michel Aoun on the Egyptian TV channel CBC where he said: “As long as there is Israeli-occupied land and as long as the army is not strong enough to fight Israel, we sense that there is a need for the presence of the resistance's arms so that they complete the army's weapons.”

The president noted, emphasizing that “certainly Hizbullah's arms do not contradict with the State and are an essential component of the means to defend Lebanon.”

In a telephone call with An Nahar daily, Kaag added: “The UN resolution is unquestionable and it calls for strengthening the Lebanese Army in order to carry out its defense errands. It is quite clear.

“According to periodic reports on the implementation of the resolution, it pointed to progress in this area. This is what we constantly do with the Lebanese state,” Kaag concluded.