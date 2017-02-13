Kaag Replies to Aoun, Says 1701 Banned Arms Outside State Control

Kaag Replies to Aoun, Says 1701 Banned Arms Outside State Controlإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigird Kaag reminded on Monday that UN resolution 1701 is vital for Lebanon's stability and clear to state that armed groups in Lebanon should be disarmed.
“UN resolution 1701 is vital for Lebanon's stability and security. The resolution calls for disarmament of all armed groups. No arms outside control of state,” said Kaag in a tweet on Monday.
Kaag's comments came after statements made a day earlier by President Michel Aoun on the Egyptian TV channel CBC where he said: “As long as there is Israeli-occupied land and as long as the army is not strong enough to fight Israel, we sense that there is a need for the presence of the resistance's arms so that they complete the army's weapons.”
The president noted, emphasizing that “certainly Hizbullah's arms do not contradict with the State and are an essential component of the means to defend Lebanon.”
In a telephone call with An Nahar daily, Kaag added: “The UN resolution is unquestionable and it calls for strengthening the Lebanese Army in order to carry out its defense errands. It is quite clear.
“According to periodic reports on the implementation of the resolution, it pointed to progress in this area. This is what we constantly do with the Lebanese state,” Kaag concluded.
Thank you for educating our president.
she is not in a position to educate anyone, and less our president, the president of all Lebanese, rather she needs education.... shame on you!
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigird Kaag needs to be educated by Southern.... on what UN Resolution 1701 means.
lol
How can Kaag decide what armaments are in the states control?
The President of Lebanon says the opposite.
What the President said is simple, that whomever attacks Lebanon will have to face an Army and Resistance.
@ Mystic
What President Michel Aoun said was clear - that Hezbollah is a resistance and that Hezbollah arms doesn't contradict Lebanese state. But what President Michel Aoun did not say is that Hezbollah is under state control. Because Hezbollah is not.
But this should be an easy fix.
Hezbollah can put itself under Lebanese Army command and tada...Lebanon becomes automatically compliant with the UN resolution 1701.
Do you have any reservations against Hezbollah putting himself under Lebanese Army control Mystic? Yes...What are they?
And for recognizing that Hezbullah, as the voice of the Shia majority, is the legitimate armed force of Lebanon, serving valorously in that role in its assistance to Syria against the GCC/NATO-sponsored Takfiri insurgency now and when it expelled Israeli invaders from Lebanon in 2006
Lebanon is not a sect, its a country.
The day you stop speaking in sects is the day it might move forward.
"when it expelled Israeli invaders from Lebanon in 2006"
Check again. At the end of the 33 day war in 2006, the Israelis were inside Lebanon on the banks of the Litani River. It was the UN resolution 1701 that Lebanon agreed to that called for Israeli withdrawal and for " No arms outside control of state".
lol and the 1701 just happened out of thin air. nothing caused it to be drafted. nothing at all.. like, say, israel's inability to break hezbollah and its resorting to bombing red cross, UN and civillian buildings.
@ Flamethrower
When it comes to UN - Lebanon would not benefit from going against any UN resolutions. Regardless of how resolution 1701 came to be. Don't you agree?
Fortunately there is an easy fix to UN resolution 1701. The resolution calls for no Arms outside Lebanese state control. Therefore the solution is simply to bring Hezbollah arms under state control - i.e. under Lebanese Army command.
Do you agree with that Flamethrower?
Is that something you think Hezbollah should agree to as well?
the UN, a failing unelected body of lazy corrupt bureaucrats is in no position to tell lebanon anything. the UN's main use was to prevent world wars and armed conflict.. it should be defunded and dissolved, its funds and assets redirected to more useful things.
@ Flamethrower
Surely you don't believe that what you said about UN will happen today, tomorrow or anytime soon.
In the meantime would you be so kind to address the questions I raised.
Do you agree that Lebanon would not benefit from going against any UN resolutions?
Do you agree to the easy fix - to bring Hezbollah arms under state control - i.e. under Lebanese Army command?.
Do you think this is something Hezbollah should agree on?
Well with all the secterian haterss he was seeding here, he must feel miserable today
Even if his clones are still voting, we should welcome him back the way he rewards it otherwise as he is jobless he would loose his cash cow by not commenting here
Mrs. Kaag with due respect, the resistance is not an armed group! take note and don't make ridiculous of yourself... because you're forcing us to educate you.
@ Southern
When it comes to UN - Lebanon would not benefit from going against any UN resolutions.
Fortunately there is an easy fix to UN resolution 1701. The resolution calls for no Arms outside Lebanese state control. Therefore the solution is simply to bring Hezbollah arms under state control - i.e. under Lebanese Army command.
Do you agree with that Southern?.
Is that something you think Hezbollah should agree to as well?
do you agree that israel violates the 1701 thousands of times since the 1701's inception? is that something you think your handlers should agree on, as well?
@ Flamethrower
You raise a very valid point.
Isrsel indeed violates UN 1701 resolutions numerous times. Unfortunately for Lebanon - Israel with help from the US - can get away with it without any serious consequences.
But do you think Lebanon has the capability and support to go against UN resolutions and face no consequences and can withstand those consequences?
And what do you have against the easy fix of Having Hezbollah under Lebanese Army control which will make Lebanon automatically compliant with the UN resolutions without any headache on how to face it?
in a sectarian country where the army is a hostage to that sectarian division, there is no chance to depend only on the LAF untill the political / sectarian / division is solved... just follow the govt disputes concerning how to provide weapons to the army which never happen...
@ Southern
I am still interested in hearing your own opinion and your own answers on what I have asked you above.