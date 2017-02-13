Ex-Chief of Spain's Central Bank Charged over Banking Scandal
The former head of Spain's central bank was charged Monday for allegedly allowing the troubled Bankia bank to list on the stock exchange in 2011 "despite repeated warnings... that the group was unviable."
Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez was charged over the failed listing, which saw small investors lose millions of euros in investment, as was the former president of Spain's CNMV market regulator Julio Segura, a court order revealed.
