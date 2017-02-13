Cavani and Suarez Head to Head

Born in the same Uruguayan city of Salto just one month apart, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani have gone on to become two of the world's leading strikers and will go up against each other when Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona on Tuesday.

When asked about his relationship with Suarez ahead of the game on Monday, PSG hotshot Cavani described the Barcelona man as his friend but insisted the two are very different attackers.

"Luis is very physical, he uses his body a lot. I am different, I don't move as much as him," said Cavani, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on the day of the UEFA Champions League last 16, first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Here AFP Sports compares the two Uruguayan stars:

EDINSON CAVANI (Paris Saint-Germain)

Date of birth: 14/2/87

Clubs: Danubio, Palermo, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain (since July 2013)

International caps/goals: 89/37

International honours: Copa America 2011

Honours with PSG: Three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, three French League Cups

Goal-scoring record for PSG: 114 goals in all competitions (second only to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on 156, on club's all-time list); 33 in all competitions this season (25 in Ligue 1, 6 in Champions League, 2 in League Cup)

LUIS SUAREZ (Barcelona)

Date of birth: 24/1/87

Clubs: Nacional, Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona (since July 2014)

International caps/goals: 90/47

International honours: Copa America 2011

Honours with Barcelona: One UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, Two La Liga titles, Copa del Rey twice

Goal-scoring record for Barcelona: 109 goals in all competitions; 25 in all competitions this season (18 in La Liga, 2 in Champions League, five in other tournaments)