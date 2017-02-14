Beary Chairs Regular Tripartite Meeting With Lebanese Army and Israeli Officials

The Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL, Major General Michael Beary, chaired on Monday a regular tripartite meeting with senior officials from the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and the Israel army at the UN position at Ras Al Naqoura, a press release said.

Discussions focused on issues related to the implementation of UNIFIL’s mandate under UN Security Council resolution 1701 (2006), air and ground violations, the situation along the Blue Line and its ongoing visible marking, as well as the issue of withdrawal of Israeli forces from northern Ghajar.

The parties acknowledged the important stabilizing role played by the tripartite forum in the context of the cessation of hostilities and the prevailing regional volatility. Calling for a concerted effort by all parties to do more to preserve the integrity of the Blue Line, Major General Beary advocated utmost restraint in undertaking any activities in sensitive areas along the Line.

“Prior coordination through UNIFIL’s liaison channels is the only practical way to avoid tensions and incidents in this context,” he said.

Ten years into the Blue Line marking process that commenced in 2007, Major General Beary underlined its strategic significance as “a key confidence building measure that has played a vital role in maintaining the cessation of hostilities.”

Noting the progress made so far, and the challenges in marking the contentious points going forward, he urged the parties to be flexible and pragmatic in seeking solutions so that the positive momentum could be maintained.

Tripartite meetings have been held regularly under the auspices of UNIFIL since the end of the 2006 war. They have become an essential conflict management and confidence building mechanism between the parties.