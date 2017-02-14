Aoun at Arab League: Lebanon Ready to Carry on its Role

President Michel Aoun stated in front of Arab League delegates in Cairo on Tuesday, that Lebanon has regained its strength and is ready to carry through its role within the Arab family.

“Today, Lebanon has recovered its well-being and is ready to carry out its role within the big Arab family. It is ready to contribute to each project that raises our people to stability and progress,” stated Aoun.

“The world is once again living a world war three, but a fragmented one,” added the President.

“The Zionist ideology has succeeded in transforming the Zionist-Arab war into a sectarian inter Arab war which justifies Israel's Judaization. This alone is enough to make us unite our efforts to preserve the holy Christian and Muslim landmarks. Lebanon has restored its wellbeing and ready to carry out its role,” concluded Aoun.

Aoun's comments came after a meeting he held with Ahmed Abul Gheit, secretary general of the Cairo-based Arab League.

Aoun had arrived in Egypt on Monday, his first visit to Cairo since his election in October. He held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and religious leaders.

At a joint press conference with Sisi, Aoun had said: “Hopes of the role that Egypt could play are high. An Egypt of moderation and openness... could launch an Arab rescue initiative based on a strategy to fight terrorism.”

For his part, Sisi said the two sides "agreed on the need to stand together against the dangers of terrorism", adding that Egypt was ready "to support the capabilities of Lebanon's army and its various security bodies".

Aoun also met the leader of Egypt's Coptic Church, Pope Tawadros II, and held talks with Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb of Al-Azhar, the highest institution of Sunni Islam.