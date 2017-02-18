Prize Contenders at Berlin Film Festival

Eighteen pictures from around the world are vying for the Golden and Silver Bear top prizes at the 67th Berlin film festival to be awarded on Saturday.

A seven-member jury led by Hollywood director Paul Verhoeven ("Basic Instinct", "Elle") and including US actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson and Mexican actor and director Diego Luna ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") will pick the winners.

Here is the complete list including the official English title, director, well-known stars and countries where the films were produced:

"Ana, mon amour", Calin Peter Netzer, winner of the 2013 Golden Bear, Romania/Germany/France

"Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja" (On the Beach at Night Alone), Hong Sang-soo, South Korea

"Beuys", Andres Veiel, Germany (documentary on controversial 20th century German artist Joseph Beuys)

"Colo", Teresa Villaverde, Portugal/France

"The Dinner", Oren Moverman starring Richard Gere, Steve Coogan, Laura Linney and Rebecca Hall, US

"Django", Etienne Comar, France (debut feature, opening film, biopic on the life of Gypsy jazz great Django Reinhardt)

"Felicite", Alain Gomis, France/Senegal/Belgium/Germany/Lebanon

"Hao ji le" (Have a Nice Day), Liu Jian, China (animated feature)

"Helle Naechte (Bright Nights), Thomas Arslan, Germany/Norway

"Joaquim", Marcelo Gomes, Brazil/Portugal

"Mr Long", Sabu, Japan/China/Taiwan/Germany

"The Party", Sally Potter starring Patricia Clarkson, Emily Mortimer, Bruno Ganz and Kristin Scott Thomas, Britain

"Pokot" (Spoor), Agnieszka Holland, Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia

"Return to Montauk", Volker Schloendorff starring Stellan Skarsgard, France/Germany/Ireland

"Testrol es lelekrol" (On Body and Soul), Ildiko Enyedi, Hungary

"Toivon tuolla puolen" (The Other Side of Hope), Aki Kaurismaki, Finland/Germany

"Una mujer fantastica" (A Fantastic Woman), Sebastian Lelio, Chile/US/Germany/Spain

"Wilde Maus" (Wild Mouse), Josef Hader, Austria (debut feature)