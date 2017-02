List of Winners at 67th Berlin Film Festival

Here are the winners of the main prizes awarded Saturday at the 67th Berlin film festival:

- Golden Bear for best film: "Testrol es lelekrol" (On Body and Soul), Ildiko Enyedi, Hungary

- Jury Grand Prix Silver Bear: "Felicite", Alain Gomis, France/Senegal/Belgium/Germany/Lebanon

- Silver Bear for best director: "Toivon tuolla puolen" (The Other Side of Hope), Aki Kaurismaki, Finland/Germany

- Silver Bear for best actress: Kim min-hee in "Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja" (On the Beach at Night Alone), Hong Sang-soo, South Korea

- Silver Bear for best actor: Austria's Georg Friedrich in "Helle Naechte (Bright Nights), Thomas Arslan, Germany/Norway

- Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution (editing): Dana Bunescu for Calin Peter Netzer's "Ana, mon amour", Romania/Germany/France

- Silver Bear for best screenplay: "Una mujer fantastica" (A Fantastic Woman), Sebastian Lelio and Gonzalo Maza, Chile/U.S./Germany/Spain

- Alfred Bauer Prize for work of particular innovation: "Pokot" (Spoor), Agnieszka Holland, Poland/Germany/Czech Republic/Sweden/Slovakia

- Best documentary: "Istiyad Ashbah" (Ghost Hunting), Raed Andoni, France/Palestinian Territories/Switzerland/Qatar

- Best first feature film: "Estiu 1993" (Summer 1993) Carla Simon, Spain

- Golden Bear for best short film: "Cidade Pequena" (Small Town), Diogo Costa Amarante, Portugal

- Teddy for best feature film with gay or lesbian context: "Una mujer fantastica" (A Fantastic Woman), Sebastian Lelio, Chile/US/Germany/Spain

- Teddy for best documentary film with gay or lesbian context: "Ri Chang Dui Hua" (Small Talk), Huang Hui-chen, Taiwan