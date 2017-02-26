Nominees in Main Oscars Categories
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 89th Academy Awards, to be handed out on Sunday in Hollywood:
Best picture:
"Arrival"
"Fences"
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Hell or High Water"
"Hidden Figures"
"La La Land"
"Lion"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
Best director:
Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"
Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
Best actor:
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington, "Fences"
Best actress:
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ruth Negga, "Loving"
Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Best supporting actor:
Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"
Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"
Dev Patel, "Lion"
Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"
Best supporting actress:
Viola Davis, "Fences"
Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman, "Lion"
Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"
Best foreign language film:
"Land of Mine" (Denmark)
"A Man Called Ove" (Sweden)
"The Salesman" (Iran)
"Tanna" (Australia)
"Toni Erdmann" (Germany)
Best animated feature:
"Kubo and the Two Strings"
"Moana"
"My Life as a Zucchini"
"The Red Turtle"
"Zootopia"
Best documentary feature:
"Fire at Sea"
"I Am Not Your Negro"
"Life, Animated"
"OJ: Made in America"
"13th"
Best original screenplay:
"Hell or High Water" - Taylor Sheridan
"La La Land" - Damien Chazelle
"The Lobster" - Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou
"Manchester by the Sea" - Kenneth Lonergan
"20th Century Women" - Mike Mills
Best adapted screenplay:
"Arrival" - Eric Heisserer
"Fences" - August Wilson
"Hidden Figures" - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
"Lion" - Luke Davies
"Moonlight" - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
Best cinematography:
"Arrival" - Bradford Young
"La La Land" - Linus Sandgren
"Lion" - Greig Fraser
"Moonlight" - James Laxton
"Silence" - Rodrigo Prieto
Best original score:
"Jackie" - Mica Levi
"La La Land" - Justin Hurwitz
"Lion" - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka
"Moonlight" - Nicholas Britell
"Passengers" - Thomas Newman
Best original song:
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land"
"Can't Stop The Feeling" from "Trolls"
"City of Stars" from "La La Land"
"The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story"
"How Far I'll Go" from "Moana"
Best visual effects:
"Deepwater Horizon"
"Doctor Strange"
"The Jungle Book"
"Kubo and the Two Strings"
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Number of nominations for films with three or more nods:
"La La Land" - 14
"Arrival" - 8
"Moonlight" - 8
"Hacksaw Ridge" - 6
"Lion" - 6
"Manchester by the Sea" - 6
"Fences" - 4
"Hell or High Water" - 4
"Hidden Figures" - 3
"Jackie" - 3