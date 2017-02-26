Nominees in Main Oscars Categories

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 89th Academy Awards, to be handed out on Sunday in Hollywood:

Best picture:

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Best director:

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Best actor:

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Best actress:

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Best supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best supporting actress:

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best foreign language film:

"Land of Mine" (Denmark)

"A Man Called Ove" (Sweden)

"The Salesman" (Iran)

"Tanna" (Australia)

"Toni Erdmann" (Germany)

Best animated feature:

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

Best documentary feature:

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"OJ: Made in America"

"13th"

Best original screenplay:

"Hell or High Water" - Taylor Sheridan

"La La Land" - Damien Chazelle

"The Lobster" - Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou

"Manchester by the Sea" - Kenneth Lonergan

"20th Century Women" - Mike Mills

Best adapted screenplay:

"Arrival" - Eric Heisserer

"Fences" - August Wilson

"Hidden Figures" - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

"Lion" - Luke Davies

"Moonlight" - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best cinematography:

"Arrival" - Bradford Young

"La La Land" - Linus Sandgren

"Lion" - Greig Fraser

"Moonlight" - James Laxton

"Silence" - Rodrigo Prieto

Best original score:

"Jackie" - Mica Levi

"La La Land" - Justin Hurwitz

"Lion" - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

"Moonlight" - Nicholas Britell

"Passengers" - Thomas Newman

Best original song:

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land"

"Can't Stop The Feeling" from "Trolls"

"City of Stars" from "La La Land"

"The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story"

"How Far I'll Go" from "Moana"

Best visual effects:

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Number of nominations for films with three or more nods:

"La La Land" - 14

"Arrival" - 8

"Moonlight" - 8

"Hacksaw Ridge" - 6

"Lion" - 6

"Manchester by the Sea" - 6

"Fences" - 4

"Hell or High Water" - 4

"Hidden Figures" - 3

"Jackie" - 3