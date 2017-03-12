Prominent Lebanese Cartoonist Stavro Jabra Passes Away

Prominent Lebanese Cartoonist Stavro Jabra Passes Awayإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Prominent Lebanese cartoonist and illustrator Stavro Jabra, better known as STAVRO, passed away on Sunday after a battle with illness.
He was 70 years old.
Jabra was mourned on Sunday by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Information Minister Melhem Riachi and Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury.
Jabra's works reflected the current events in Lebanon, the Middle East and the world in general.
For around forty years, his cartoons were printed in most of the Lebanese newspapers. His works were also featured in international newspapers such as Der Spiegel, Jeune Afrique, Le Monde, Le Courrier International and the New York Times.
- A list of local publications he collaborated with:
As-Sayad, L'Orient-Le Jour, Az-Zamane, Samar, As-Safa, Al-Mouharer, Al-Anwar, Al-Ahrar, Sada-Lubnan, Horoscope, Flash, Chabaka. Al-Jeich, Ad-Dastour, Al-Jarida, Sketch, Al-Hasna, Le Beyroutin, Sawt wa Soura, Magazine, Al-Ousbouh al-Arabi, Al-Kifah al-Arabi, Al-Amal, Le Réveil, Ad-Dawliya, Majalati, Mondanité, Estejwab, Chronique, Nida al-Watan, The Daily Star.
- A list of cartoon books he published:
1971: CARICATURES STAVRO
1974: LA GUERRE DU PETROLE
1978: STAVROSCOPE 1975 – 76 – 77
1979: STAVROSCOPE 78
1979: DES SEINS CON LIT
1980: LIBAN MON HUMOUR
1982: VIE ET MORT SANS LEGENDE (LIBAN)
1982: COLOMBES DE GUERRE (LIBAN)
1982 : MUR DU SANG
1985: DOLLARMES
1987: STARFACE
1989: SOURIEZ A LA SYRIE NOIRE
1989: SAM SUFFIT LA SYRIE
1991: LES SAIGNEURS DE LA GUERRE
1992: RAQUEL MADE IN LEBANON
1992: L'AN PIRE' 92
1993: YA SALAM
1996: STAVRO TRAIT SPECIAL
1997: FEMMES A CROQUER
2007: VIVRE LEBNAN IN CARTOONS