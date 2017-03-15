Angola Police May Enforce Age Ban at '50 Shades' Movie

Angolan authorities are considering deploying police outside cinemas to ensure that no one aged 16 or under gains entry to watch erotic drama "Fifty Shades Darker".

The culture ministry said it was "working with institutions such as the national police... to enforce a ban on screening the film during the day and entry of 16-year-olds."

The movie, a sequel to smash-hit "Fifty Shades of Grey", was released in Angola on February 9 without any age restrictions, reportedly attracting a large number of young fans.

The films are an adaptation of E.L. James's bestselling trilogy of novels featuring sado-masochistic sex between a young woman and wealthy businessman.

The culture ministry, in its statement released on Monday, urged "parents and guardians to support awareness of moral and civil values ​​and to be attentive to the regulations for minors."

The film has been screened by two cinema groups in the Angolan capital Luanda, with some showings in the afternoon.

One of the networks, Zap Films, is owned by Isabel dos Santos, daughter of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and reported to be the richest woman in Africa.