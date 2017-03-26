Sweden Hotel Offers Refund -- Only if You Divorce

A Swedish hotel chain said Sunday it is offering guests a refund -- but with strings attached: you only qualify if you get divorced in the year following your stay.

The Countryside luxury hotel group said its "radical" idea was designed to make "more people understand the degree to which it is important to invest in one's relationship before it is too late," spokeswoman Anna Madsen told AFP.

If "against all expectations" clients did opt to untie the knot within 12 months, the group said they had only to provide evidence of their divorce to receive a refund for a stay of up to two nights.

The offer is open to all couples "legally married and staying in the same room," it said.