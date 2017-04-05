Mobile version

Trump Says Syria Attack 'Crossed a Lot of Lines', Stance on Assad 'Has Changed'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 April 2017, 20:51
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday denounced the Syrian regime's latest alleged chemical weapons attack as an "affront to humanity" and warned it would not be tolerated.

Speaking alongside Jordan's King Abdullah at a White House news conference, Trump did not lay out in any detail how the United States would respond to the killings.

But Trump renewed his criticism of his predecessor Barack Obama's failure to take military action in 2013 after Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in 2013 crossed a "red line" in his use of chemical weapons.

"It crossed a lot of lines for me," Trump said of this week's attack.

"When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, little babies... that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line, many, many lines."

Trump also announced that his stance on Assad "has changed very much."

Thumb s.o.s 05 April 2017, 20:58

Take down the dictator's air capabilities! Be a real leader, don't mimic Obama! The Middle East belongs to the Alliance, not to the Axis!

Thumb Mystic 05 April 2017, 21:34

Yes, ignite world war 3.

Then we can all have some fun.

Missing peace 05 April 2017, 21:36

only insane people wish for a global war, but coming from you no surprise there....

Thumb Mystic 05 April 2017, 21:59

It is you people that want America to attack Syria, and that would ignite total chaos.

Trump seem to talk alot of nonsense now, this will blow over.
If not, then well we all know.

Missing peace 05 April 2017, 22:41

but it is you dreaming of global war to make you feel important and look abaday and get you out of your pathetic frustrated life.... lol!

Thumb Mystic 05 April 2017, 23:12

Your life would not be good if it happens, so you should not wish for it too.

It would hit all the Western nations you people live in too.

Missing ArabDemocrat.com 06 April 2017, 05:29

Mystic ... Go and get a Valium. You are a very sick puppy.

Thumb _mowaten_ 06 April 2017, 11:37

what a puppet this trump is. last week he said assad's fate should be determined by the syrian people (what the syrians and their russian/iranian allies have been saying from the start).
cue the chemical false flag... tada! he turned around and now falls in line with the policy that has been promoted by terrorists and imperialists from the start

Thumb eagledawn 06 April 2017, 13:18

lol @yowateh

what a nice cartload of BS

Missing incorruptible 05 April 2017, 21:18

Hahaha you are hilarious. You clearly don't know anything about Trump do you?
Keeps your hopes up. I'm looking forward to see them crushed like they've been at every juncture in the past 10 years.

Maybe the next time you will decide to blow your brains out ? A little less idiocy in the word would help.

Thumb galaxy 05 April 2017, 21:20

the Christian from Metn:))))))))

Thumb ___flamethrower___ 05 April 2017, 21:23

lulz @the incorruptible mowaten

Missing incorruptible 05 April 2017, 22:20

@galaxy
Born Christian, seen the light. Now atheist. I laud all you idiots Muslims, Christians or Buddhists or anyone who can't wait to get to "God" through discrimination and murder.

Thumb galaxy 05 April 2017, 22:36

of course you are atheist;) mowaten is also atheist. You don't happen to support hezbollah and the supreme leader in Iran, do you?

Heretic!

Thumb Mystic 05 April 2017, 23:33

texas you really believe all your garbage words? You whom claimed Russia would follow up on Trumps stance?

Russia to continue Syria military op in support of Assad after ‘chemical attack’ claims – Kremlin
https://www.rt.com/news/383577-russia-syria-millitary-support/

Thumb galaxy 05 April 2017, 21:21

Watch this.... a must!
DNA - 05/04/2017 خان شيخون..موسكو تُكذِّب دمشق

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WA2uQ0ELAyc

Thumb Southern...... 05 April 2017, 21:23

Trump wants to please his guest the Saudi stooge, but he knows that the so-called oppositions, the terrorist groups are behind this crime.... as always.

Missing peace 05 April 2017, 21:31

sure they took a plane and bombed themselves, moo hek?.... pityful southern

Missing peace 05 April 2017, 21:34

trump will do nothing, just like obama... they just bark out loud but do nothing. they won't risk antagonize putin and they have no plan b to replace the syrian regime

Missing peace 05 April 2017, 21:39

let's wait and see then but since the beginning the US always threatened but never acted they prefered assad in place so far unless they strike a deal with the russians who knows, anything is possible...

Thumb Southern...... 05 April 2017, 21:35

when Russia intervenes along with the Lebanese resistance and Iran, it meant to let Syria free of terrorrism, wahhabi terrorirsm, now they are achieving the objective and there is no turning back, America knows that... Trump and Putin get on well...

keep hallucinating.

Thumb barrymore 05 April 2017, 21:39

Here is how this thing unfolded:

1) Syria denied its air force carried out any strikes in the area
2) the paid trolls of iran and hezbollah stated it was a fabricated and staged event and the children were sedated for a TV show.
3) The heretics on the forum changed their tune and claimed it must be Saudi Arabia who bombed the village and hospital or the rebels themselves killed those children... (right southern?)
4) Russia debunks the Syrian story and says the Syrian air force carried out the airstrike but sugar coats it and claims it was a a rebel's depot of sarin gas.
5) Southern the heretic still insists ( even after Russia announced it was a strike by Assad's air force ) "the terrorist groups are behind this crime.... as always."

Does Southern and his likes deserve to live?

Absolutely Not!

Thumb janoubi 05 April 2017, 21:58

Barry

Southern is a lowlife sectarian evil soul brought up on hatred and sectarian revenge. I am ashamed to tell you that Southern and his likes ( mowaten/flamethrower, gigahabib and all their aliases ) are typical of the Shias in the Middle East. I was brought up with hating Sunnis but I refused to be brain washed and decided a different course for my life.

My family and I were chased off from our village and our lives have been threatened by hezbollah and people like southern.

I personally believe ( My father disagrees with me ) there is no hope for the Shia community as long as they consider Iran to be their Country and as long as they consider avenging Al Hussain is their sole aim in life.

I was raised up hearing a saying in our village " Kill a Sunni and enter Janneh". I could write pages on how Shias are brought up but this is not the time or place for it.

Thumb Southern...... 05 April 2017, 22:08

"My family and I were chased off from our village":

the resistance never entered Haifa, yet...

Thumb janoubi 05 April 2017, 22:12

you just proved my points, idiot.

thank you!

Thumb Mystic 05 April 2017, 22:59

Yes yahoudi, you can tell us your fathers life story on how he joined the SLA and got kicked out of Lebanon, and now you live happily in Haifa selling falafel to IDF soldiers.

Thumb Southern...... 05 April 2017, 22:13

barry, my statement does not contradict the fact is that the terrorists are behind the atatck, whether the Syrian govt attack the depot or not, we are not desscusing that but who uses the gas against the cevilians, i repeat the terrorrists. it makes sence, they want to revenge and use the story against the victorious govt.... if they have a depot, they could have another, think if you can.

Missing peace 05 April 2017, 22:44

and your beloved bashar bombed the depot knowing it will kill dozens of innocent people on purpose .... LOL

Thumb flamethrower-_ 05 April 2017, 22:08

Best president ever!

Thumb eagledawn 05 April 2017, 22:31

lol, as usher said..."LET IT BURN"

Thumb liberty 06 April 2017, 05:49

another 'bearded' iranian mowaten devil worshiper

Thumb eagledawn 05 April 2017, 22:31

lol @mowateh

why bearded today?

Thumb Puppet 05 April 2017, 22:41

I have the utmost respect for the bearded.terrorist because he is wise, nice and never tells a lie.

Missing mohammad_ca 06 April 2017, 00:21

If the rebels had chemical weapons they would have used it against the regime. THINK.

Missing peace007 06 April 2017, 01:18

The US govt mind it's own damn business. All this chaos in Middle East wouldn't be happening otherwise. They're the main culprit causing this destruction and now they act like a savior. As hypocritical as it gets

Thumb liberty 06 April 2017, 04:04

Is your Iran and your filthy resistance minding their own damn business?

Missing peace007 06 April 2017, 05:39

Iran and everyone involved in conflict has dirt on there hands. Nobody is clean.

Thumb liberty 06 April 2017, 05:47

تهافت عدد من حلفاء النظام السوري على إدانة تفجير مدينة بطرسبرج الروسية ثم لاذوا بالصمت في اليوم التالي حيال مجزرة خان شيخون في إدلب.

http://newspaper.annahar.com/article/565760-حلفاء-النظام

Thumb scorpyonn 06 April 2017, 08:35

Naharnet always removes my posts=- because they are true!

Missing humble 06 April 2017, 09:01

Anyone who supports a criminal is a criminal.

Thumb gigahabib 06 April 2017, 11:07

Only confirms what we knew all along, Trump is an idiot.

Thumb eagledawn 06 April 2017, 13:21

and you're just regularly stupid.

Thumb eagledawn 06 April 2017, 13:20

"gigahabib
Only good thing about isolationist Trump is that he will meddle less in the Middle East."

Thumb whyaskwhy 06 April 2017, 14:13

Its funny that this report claims Trump to be changing his mind. The BBC reports he has not changed his statement but regrets what the regime has done in Syria. Syrias leadership has been so abusive towards its people that the world is used to it and seems to have little apathy. The killings will continue in Syrias no win war.

