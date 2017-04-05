Trump Says Syria Attack 'Crossed a Lot of Lines', Stance on Assad 'Has Changed'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday denounced the Syrian regime's latest alleged chemical weapons attack as an "affront to humanity" and warned it would not be tolerated.
Speaking alongside Jordan's King Abdullah at a White House news conference, Trump did not lay out in any detail how the United States would respond to the killings.
But Trump renewed his criticism of his predecessor Barack Obama's failure to take military action in 2013 after Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in 2013 crossed a "red line" in his use of chemical weapons.
"It crossed a lot of lines for me," Trump said of this week's attack.
"When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, little babies... that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line, many, many lines."
Trump also announced that his stance on Assad "has changed very much."
