Mounting Confidence Nerve Gas Was Used in Syria Attack

Diplomats at the U.N. Security Council sparred Wednesday over whether to hold President Bashar Assad's government responsible for a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, while U.S. intelligence officials, Doctors Without Borders and the U.N. health agency said evidence pointed to nerve gas exposure.
The Trump administration and other world leaders said the Syrian government was to blame, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, said the assault was caused by a Syrian airstrike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.
Early U.S. assessments showed the use of chlorine gas and traces of the nerve agent sarin in the attack Tuesday that terrorized the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, according to two U.S. officials who weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.
Israeli military intelligence officers also believe Syrian government forces were behind the attack, Israeli defense officials told The Associated Press. Israel believes Assad has tons of chemical weapons still in his arsenal, despite a concerted operation three years ago by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to rid the government of its stockpile, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk to the media. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also blamed the Syrian government for the attack.
In Khan Sheikhoun, rescue workers found terrified survivors still hiding in shelters as another wave of airstrikes battered the town Wednesday. Those strikes appeared to deliver only conventional weapons damage.
Among those discovered alive were two women and a boy found hiding in a shelter beneath their home, the Civil Defense search and rescue group told the AP.
The effects of the attack overwhelmed hospitals around the town, leading paramedics to send patients to medical facilities across rebel-held areas in northern Syria, as well as to Turkey. The Turkish Health Ministry said three victims died receiving treatment inside its borders. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group put the toll at 86 killed.
Victims of the attack showed signs of nerve gas exposure, the World Health Organization and Doctors Without Borders said, including suffocation, foaming at the mouth, convulsions, constricted pupils and involuntary defecation. Paramedics were using fire hoses to wash the chemicals from the bodies of victims.
Medical teams also reported smelling bleach on survivors of the attack, suggesting chlorine gas was also used, Doctors Without Borders said.
The magnitude of the attack was reflected in the images of the dead — children piled in heaps for burial, a father carrying his lifeless young twins.
The visuals from the scene were reminiscent of a 2013 nerve gas attack on the suburbs of Damascus that left hundreds dead and prompted an agreement brokered by the U.S. and Russia to disarm Assad's chemical stockpile. Western nations blamed government forces for that attack, where effects were concentrated on opposition-held areas.
At the Vatican, Pope Francis said during his general audience that he was "watching with horror at the latest events in Syria," and that he "strongly deplored the unacceptable massacre."
Tuesday's attack happened just 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Turkish border, and the Turkish government — a close ally of Syrian rebels — set up a decontamination center at a border crossing in the province of Hatay, where the victims were initially treated before being moved to hospitals.
At the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley warned the Trump administration would take action if the Security Council did not in response to the attack.
"When you kill innocent children, innocent babies — babies, little babies — with a chemical gas that is so lethal, people were shocked to hear what gas it was, that crosses many, many lines," Donald Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. The president declined to say what the U.S. would do in response, but he did say that his "attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much."
The council was convened in an emergency session to consider a resolution that would back an investigation by the chemical weapons watchdog into the attack and compel the Syrian government to cooperate with a probe. It was drafted by the U.S., Britain and France.
Syria's government denied it carried out any chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun, but Russia's Defense Ministry said the toxic agents were released when a Syrian airstrike hit a rebel chemical weapons arsenal and munitions factory on the town's eastern outskirts.
British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft dismissed that account, saying the U.K. had seen nothing that would suggest rebels "have the sort of chemical weapons that are consistent with the symptoms that we saw yesterday."
Diplomats were also meeting in Brussels for a major donors' conference on the future of Syria and the region. Representatives from 70 countries were present.
A top Syrian rebel representative said he held U.N. mediator Staffan De Mistura "personally responsible" for the attack. Mohammad Alloush, the rebels' chief negotiator at U.N.-mediated talks with the Syrian government, said the envoy must begin labeling the Syrian government as responsible for killing civilians. He said the U.N.'s silence "legitimizes" the strategy.
"The true solution for Syria is to put Bashar Assad, the chemical weapons user, in court, and not at the negotiations table," said Alloush, who is an official in the Islam Army rebel faction.
Syria's rebels, and the Islam Army in particular, are also accused of human rights abuses in Syria, but rights watchdogs attribute the overwhelming portion of civilian causalities over the course of the six-year war to the actions of government forces and their allies.
imperialistic powers and terrorist shedding crocodile tears over innocents they killed themselves and trying to use their deaths as a pretext for more imperialism and more terrorism. pathetic.
You mean the same powers who claimed to have absolute proof, Saddam had weapons of mass destruction?
or absolute proof of the kuwaiti incubator babies atrocities?
they even showed the videos as undeniable proof.
Does one need to continue?
Any rational thinking person would know, Assad using chemical weapons is nothing short of a plot devised by the same powers mentioned above.
always proof from these powers...their record of these proofs speak for themselves
exactly, plus it makes absolutely no sense for the syrian army to have used chemical weapons, not tactically, not strategically and certainly not politically.
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/archives/false-flag-ron-paul-says-syrian-chemical-attack-makes-no-sense
_mowaten_ I'm not a big poster here but I have been using this site for over 59 years and recently I have been liking your posts, your the only one shia informing these deluded ignorants. :)
Strikingly Original
Undeniably Credible
Always going where no one else dares
@_mowaten_
What can one say, another E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T comment. I particularly enjoyed the part where you said "plus it makes absolutely no sense for the syrian army to have used chemical weapons "
Thank you for making this forum lovely, lively and vibrant.
Still laughing since January 2015 when you said the $3 billion Saudi grant was only to teach our soldiers the French language.
Thank you
Yours Sincerely
@CFTC
_mowaten_ you've been served https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjxwtzIbNYw
lol @yowateh
go hang yourself from a crane in central tehran or better still sit on a cluster bomb and spare us your salon.com stories.
the troll brigade, always here to confirm i struck a nerve :)
lol @ overconfident _Mowaten_, do you think we do you the honor of reading your iranian monologues? loooool so deluded you are!
Only Anonymoustexas bothers....and at what cost!!!
so you reply with 5 fake accounts without reading my comment? even dumber! hahahaha
listen to the heretic talk about fake accounts !
You are as fake as a 2 dollar bill.
lol Marcus, I have a few real 2 dollar bills I got from a guy in NY many years ago (;
lol marcus, thanks for throwing your two bucks in and removing any doubt (if anyone still had any) that you're a moron.
"Israeli military intelligence officers also believe Syrian government forces were behind the attack":
an apartheid terrorist state, the so-called Israel which support the so-called Syrian opposition terror groups is blaming its foe, while America / Trump wants to please its allies the Wahhabi state and Jordan by pointing to the govt of Syria.
the terrorirsts are losing in all fronts, except the biased western policy which is giving them some oxygen to maintain the Syrian war alive.
Netanyahu condemned this attack, now if a guy such as him that were responsible for over 500 Gaza childrens death in the 2014 war, can do that then why is it credible?
A war criminal accuses others of murder, hypocrisy and the Salafis can be happy that they have Bibi supporting them scum.
No one here will ask the question of why Assad has chemical weapons to start with. Keep thinking your in the right and the world is wrong.
fsa emerged as cannibals..... right now they form part of Nusra's terrorists... all chemical attacks were used by them, the Syrian govt has no interest in using them and it doesn't benefit it anyway.
btw, all govt's held areas are free of such weapons, learn.
Where are the outcries over this:
http://www.newsweek.com/trumps-war-civilian-deaths-syria-577353
