Israeli Killed in West Bank Car Ramming Attack

Israeli Killed in West Bank Car Ramming Attackإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
One Israeli was killed and another wounded on Thursday in a car-ramming attack near the Ofra settlement in the occupied West Bank, the army said.
The attacker was arrested, an army statement said, without giving further details.
Comments 1
1006 April 2017, 12:32
These are the people who the world wants Israel to make peace with.
A people whose leader Abu Mazen will now send a monthly salary to the family of the murderer for as long as he remains in an Israeli prison.
He is fortunate, in many other countries, the sentence for murder is death whereas he'll only get life in prison, three full meals a day, full health benefits, visits from his family etc.