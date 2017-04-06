French Bishop Resigns over 'Inappropriate Behavior' with Youths

A bishop in southwestern France resigned Thursday at the behest of the Vatican over "inappropriate behavior" towards youths, the French Catholic Church said.

Herve Gaschignard, 57, bishop of the diocese of Dax, tendered his resignation at the suggestion of the Vatican's envoy to France, Archbishop Luigi Ventura, the church said in a statement.

A separate statement from the Dax diocese said the resignation was over the bishop's behavior with young people.

Pope Francis accepted Gaschignard's resignation, the church statement said.

A spokesman for the diocese, Paul Perromat, said the resignation followed "possibly inappropriate comments and behavior" by the bishop but that "it is in no case a question of sexual aggression or acts."