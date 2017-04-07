Mobile version

Several Dead in U.S. Strike on Syria Base, Local Governor Says

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 April 2017, 07:46
W460

The U.S. military strike on a Syrian airbase has caused several deaths, said the governor of Homs province where the Shayrat base is located.

"There are martyrs, but we don't yet know the number either of martyrs or of wounded," Talal Barazi told AFP by telephone.

He said parts of the base were on fire and some of the wounded were suffering from burns.

"It will take some time to determine the extent of the damages," he said.

"Of course we condemn this, all action targeting Syrian military bases is condemnable," Barazi said.

He said the forces present at the base "provide important support" in the battle against the Islamic State group in the Palmyra region, home to a famed desert city that Syrian troops recaptured from jihadists last month.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 2
Thumb ice-man 07 April 2017, 08:52

Very Sad...... Very Tragic

but why?

Reply Report
Thumb gigahabib 07 April 2017, 12:16

Because the Salafists were dumb enough to stockpile chemical weapons near civilians.

Reply Report