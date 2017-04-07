Britain Says 'Fully Supports' US Strikes on Syria

Britain's government "fully supports" US strikes against a Syrian air base launched after a suspected chemical attack on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

"The UK government fully supports the US action, which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime," the spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

He also said the US strikes were "intended to deter further attacks".

US President Donald Trump ordered a massive military strike on a Syrian air base in retaliation for what he said was a "very barbaric attack" that is suspected to have contained a nerve agent.

Britain, France and the United States are pushing for a vote at the United Nations Security Council on a resolution demanding a full investigation of the suspected chemical attack in Syria.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday said the attack bore "all the hallmarks" of action by government forces and called for those responsible to be "called to account".

Britain is a leading member of the US-led 68-country coalition fighting against the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria and Iraq.