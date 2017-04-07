U.S. Syria Strikes Show Necessary 'Resolve' after Attack, Says EU's Tusk

The U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian airbase Friday demonstrated "needed resolve" against chemical attacks, EU President Donald Tusk said.

"US strikes show needed resolve against barbaric chemical attacks," tweeted Tusk, who represents the 28 EU member states, adding the bloc will work with the U.S. to "end brutality" in Syria.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, the EU executive, expressed his support for the U.S. decision.

"President Juncker has been unequivocal in his condemnation of the use of chemical weapons," a Commission statement said.

"The repeated use of such weapons must be answered. He understands efforts to deter further attacks," it said.

Juncker made "a clear distinction" between U.S. missile strikes on a military base and the use of "chemical weapons against civilians."

He also urged diplomatic efforts to end the six-year war in Syria "be redoubled" as only a "political transition" can achieve lasting peace.