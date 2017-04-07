Assad Office Says US Strike 'Foolish, Irresponsible'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A US missile strike on an airbase in central Syria early on Friday was "foolish and irresponsible," President Bashar Assad's office said.
"What America did is nothing but foolish and irresponsible behaviour, which only reveals its short-sightedness and political and military blindness to reality," a statement said.
The US fired a barrage of 59 cruise missiles at the Shayrat base in response to a suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town on Tuesday widely blamed on the Damascus regime.
The Syrian government has categorically denied the accusation, saying it had struck an arms depot belonging to a jihadist group.
Assad's office said the government would redouble its efforts against rebel groups after the US strike -- the first direct military action by Washington against the Damascus regime.
"This aggression has increased Syria's determination to strike these terrorist agents, to continue crushing them and to speed up the pace of work on this, wherever they are on Syrian territory," it said.
"The disgraceful act of targeting a sovereign state's airport demonstrates once again that different administrations do not change deeper policies."
The massive strike -- US President Donald Trump's biggest military decision since taking office -- marked a dramatic escalation in American involvement in Syria's six-year civil war.
It followed days of outrage at images of dead children and victims suffering convulsions from the suspected sarin gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun.
Sorry, western media, but his explanation for what happened makes more sense than yours.
Oh yeah, sorry, Assad obviously wanted world attention again now that he was winning the war. He didn't want it to be too easy.
Makes sense.
it does make sense, but then again you're regularly stupid.
"gigaheretic takiah follower of wilayat al faqih" <<< do you realize how retarded this makes you sound? lol
"gigaheretic takiah follower of wilayat al faqih" <<< do you realize how retarded this makes you sound? lol
lol @mowateh
get a life, if his comment is not to your liking then dont read it, or answer it. witting on the side and whining wont get you anyone's sympathy.
sitting* on the side
yowateh*
I was going to say it makes him seem as retarded as you eagleyawn, but then I thought I'd let you make the demonstration of that yourself :)
Wow eaglekherye... I can't handle how clever that remark was.
lol @yowateh
you are definitely a forum ‘asset’ if you remove the ‘et’.
nothing to whine about, since Syria future is garanted: terrorist free and without American influence... worldwide is laughing about this rediculous act, whcich has increased the support for Assad among many countries which were reluctant... btw, seem to be angry, bark to releife your anguish..
**guaranteed
'Pity of You' Southern......
Southy, the US hit was not foolish at all. What was foolish was for Assad to think that his impunity will last for ever. What was foolish, was for Assad to gas, barrel bomb, and exterminate over 300K of his people... what was foolish was for Assad to not resign when it wasn't too late. What was foolish was that Assad never made significant reforms. That was foolish!
it's all about politics and business, nothing to do human right gestures, otherwise Usa has to be bombing Saudi Arabia since ever...
btw, lately who visited the white house!! a suadi prince and the Jordanina king, he wants to please them and then forget about it..... the only viable option for Syria united is Assad, although you don't like him.
sure it is about business! why do you think the russians answered to your desperate leader? out of human rights? no! because of their business there: gasline, port on the mediterranean, foot in the middle east... but your leader now is in huge debt towards russia and iran: merely their puppet now, owing them to remain in place and that is what you hezbis call a victory! LOL
peace,
the only country which seek business is America, "America First"... and invade countries, killing innocents in Iraq, in Yemen, in Afghanistan and in Syria... Russia has interests which coincide with the one of the axis of resistance... that Syria doesn't fall under the American hegemony and to be converted into a wahhabi state.
** to do with human rights ....
i did not know you were that naive poor southern... russians are in syria with zero interests just to help out of friendship.... nothing to do with oil transportation or keeping syria as a strategic opening on the mediterranean they may lose if islamists take over...
if you say so, you are the geo strategist here!
No Southy...sorry but No...
Russians are not the good innocent guys and the American Bad Devils!
Assad is no Good guy and Rebels Devils!
I am afraid it is much more complicated than that.
As for Assad being the only solution. I disagree. He is not the solution. He is the problem. he is an even bigger problem now that he terminated hudreds of thousands of his people.
Today, in the chaos of the situation. There are no replacement solutions I am afraid. That is the new problem.
So now Bashar will say he is being wrongly picked upon by the west. The Leb Kizballah goat herder will say we will response at the right time...yadda yadda yadda. Come monday we will see more posters of Kizbs heroic fighters fighting Israelis in Syria.... And the saga continuous.