Explosions near Dortmund Team Bus, One Player Injured

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 April 2017, 21:40
The Borussia Dortmund team bus was damaged and a passenger injured after three explosions went off near the vehicle on the way to Tuesday's Champions League home game against Monaco, police confirmed.

"The bus set off" from the team's hotel to the stadium when "three explosive charges have detonated," said a spokesman, Gunnar Wortmann.

German daily Bild report Spanish defender Marc Bartra has been injured and taken to hospital.

SourceAgence France Presse
Thumb janoubi 11 April 2017, 21:53

I believe Assad and his Mufti threatened Europe with terrorist attacks.

Thumb i.report 11 April 2017, 23:48

Go figure why they said it isn't a Terrorist attack.

