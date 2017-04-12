'Accept Me' Campaign Launched to Promote Culture of Accepting the Other in Arab Societies

A campaign called “Accept Me” has been launched in the Arab world to promote the culture of accepting the other.

“The culture of tolerance, coexistence and the acceptance of the other is a basic and urgent necessity that must be planted in the souls and minds of the young generation. It contributes effectively to creating a generation capable of bearing the burden of responsibility and leading the next phase in a positive way, because such culture constitutes a strong entrenchment of the national unity that should be built on the basis of trust and mutual respect among the community members,” the campaign leader and the Ambassador of the Arab Thought in Kuwait, Mrs. Lila Mukhtar, said in a statement.

Al-Mukhtar added that the first phase of the campaign includes the implementation of a

social media campaign because of “the great role played by these means in the crystallization of awareness among young people.”

“Expressive posters will be designed to deliver the campaign’s message in a simplified and sophisticated way and to achieve the desired goals,” she said.

Al-Mukhtar announced that the second phase of the campaign includes an integrated study based on "discussion foci" dealing with the subject of acceptance of others in terms of religion, race or thought.

These focal points will target young people in educational institutions, public and private universities and civil society organizations to come up with solutions and an integrated report that contributes to providing a factual knowledge base about the culture of accepting the other in the Arab societies according to a scientific methodology.

This study will be distributed to decision-makers to be adopted, or at least to be guided by, as indicators that help in diagnosing the problem and finding suitable solutions for it.

Al-Mukhtar expressed her gratitude and appreciation to all those who contributed to the campaign, topped by the Rayfan Foundation for Human Rights and Development, represented by its head Mrs. Maryam Ibrahim, as well as campaign adviser Mr. Sahl Al-Junaid who played a major role in directing the campaign on the ground.

Rayfan director Ibrahim said that the absence of a culture of tolerance and acceptance of the different other is one of the most important factors facing our society at present. “This is a responsibility that must be undertaken by all without any exception,” she said.

“These efforts must be united and concerted and must involve young people,” she added.

Ibrahim stressed that the spread of the culture of tolerance and the acceptance and recognition of the other is theoretically acceptable and useful, but that efforts must be exerted to consolidate the value of this culture and to apply it in daily life.

Ibrahim pointed out that one of the most important objectives of the campaign is to involve young people in discussing issues, formulating and promoting proposed mechanisms to support the culture of acceptance of the other among the community.

“We in the civil society organizations must support such campaigns that enhance the role of youth in decision-making,” she added.

Ibrahim also called on civil society organizations to “unite and coordinate efforts towards contributing to the achievement of peace and social security in our societies.”