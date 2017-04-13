ANB Motorcycles Club Annual Bikers Night: 'Biggest Bikes Event in Lebanon!'

In the presence of the 2017 Dakar champion, Sam Sunderland on the occasion of the 5 years anniversary of the club and in a brand new exceptional concept, ANB Motorcycles club has marked its 5th anniversary announcing a new road team career plan and awarding all contributors for the growth and success of the club till date.

This has remarkably been a cut off point for 8 years of hard work giving birth to a 5 year old Golden Motorcycles Club and counting.

Along the outstanding entertainment of O1NE Beirut, Dance & stunt performances, fashion show, open premium bar and live draws, a wide community of passionate riders has witnessed an out of this world unveil of 10 new bikes from Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Vespa and KTM for the 1st time in the region.

Mr. Anthony Boukather, CEO of ANBoukather Holding said: “We are very pleased to finally reunite riders in Lebanon in a full house event. This night is a statement showcasing Lebanon as a Tourism destination for all riders in the region, and for ANB Motorcycles Club a new challenge and commitment for sustaining values of Safety, Solidarity and Social Responsibility from a success to another.”

The Annual Bikers Night defined new standards for the motorcycles industry in Lebanon. It amplified the authenticity of riding by reuniting passionate motorcyclists in a dazzling event. “United we ride”, ANB Motorcycles Club uncovered the uniqueness of their brotherhood and the luxury of 10 new beasts ready to take on the season.