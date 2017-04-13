Jumblat Slams Latest Electoral Law Proposal as 'Product of Sick Mentality'

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat on Thursday lashed out at a proposed electoral law that involves sectarian voting in the first round as “divisive” and the product of a “sick mentality.”

“Forty-two years later, a sick mentality is bringing us an electoral law that separates and divides (the Lebanese) instead of unifying them and bringing them together,” Jumblat tweeted, marking the 42nd anniversary of the Lebanese civil war.

Earlier in the day, Jumblat had told LBCI television that the “mere mention of sectarian voting is a termination of partnership.”

Jumblat's remarks follow Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil's announcement that the political parties have reached a “preliminary agreement” over a new electoral law.

“A preliminary agreement on a new electoral law took place today among all the components. It takes into consideration correct representation, proportional representation and the winner-takes-all system, in order to properly represent the components of the Lebanese society,” Bassil told MTV on Wednesday evening.

“The idea that we have largely agreed on is known as the 'qualification law' and the main parties have agreed to it and we are keen on everyone's approval of it,” Bassil added.

The reported agreement was reached after extensive negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to al-Akhbar newspaper.

The system had been initially proposed by Speaker Nabih Berri several months ago before being eventually endorsed by Bassil.

In the first round, voting takes place in the current 26 districts and voters are not allowed to vote for candidates from other sects. Two candidates for each sectarian seat qualify for the second round during which voting would take place in 10 newly-defined electoral districts and according to a non-sectarian proportional representation polling system.

“The FPM and Prime Minister Saad Hariri will seek to secure the approval of the Lebanese Forces and the PSP,” al-Akhbar said.

The second round's ten districts are Akkar, North, Baalbek-Hermel, Zahle-West Bekaa, Northern Mount Lebanon (Jbeil, Keserwan, Metn, Baabda), Southern Mount Lebanon (Chouf and Aley), Beirut 1 (Ashrafieh, Rmeil, Medawwar, Marfa, Saifi, Bashoura), Beirut 2 (Ras Beirut, Dar el-Mreisseh, Mina el-Hosn, Zoqaq el-Blat, Mazraa, Mousaitbeh), South (Sidon, Tyre, Zahrani, Jezzine), and Nabatiyeh (Nabatiyeh, Bint Jbeil, Marjeyoun, Hasbaya).