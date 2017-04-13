Jumblat Slams Latest Electoral Law Proposal as 'Product of Sick Mentality'
Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat on Thursday lashed out at a proposed electoral law that involves sectarian voting in the first round as “divisive” and the product of a “sick mentality.”
“Forty-two years later, a sick mentality is bringing us an electoral law that separates and divides (the Lebanese) instead of unifying them and bringing them together,” Jumblat tweeted, marking the 42nd anniversary of the Lebanese civil war.
Earlier in the day, Jumblat had told LBCI television that the “mere mention of sectarian voting is a termination of partnership.”
Jumblat's remarks follow Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil's announcement that the political parties have reached a “preliminary agreement” over a new electoral law.
“A preliminary agreement on a new electoral law took place today among all the components. It takes into consideration correct representation, proportional representation and the winner-takes-all system, in order to properly represent the components of the Lebanese society,” Bassil told MTV on Wednesday evening.
“The idea that we have largely agreed on is known as the 'qualification law' and the main parties have agreed to it and we are keen on everyone's approval of it,” Bassil added.
The reported agreement was reached after extensive negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to al-Akhbar newspaper.
The system had been initially proposed by Speaker Nabih Berri several months ago before being eventually endorsed by Bassil.
In the first round, voting takes place in the current 26 districts and voters are not allowed to vote for candidates from other sects. Two candidates for each sectarian seat qualify for the second round during which voting would take place in 10 newly-defined electoral districts and according to a non-sectarian proportional representation polling system.
“The FPM and Prime Minister Saad Hariri will seek to secure the approval of the Lebanese Forces and the PSP,” al-Akhbar said.
The second round's ten districts are Akkar, North, Baalbek-Hermel, Zahle-West Bekaa, Northern Mount Lebanon (Jbeil, Keserwan, Metn, Baabda), Southern Mount Lebanon (Chouf and Aley), Beirut 1 (Ashrafieh, Rmeil, Medawwar, Marfa, Saifi, Bashoura), Beirut 2 (Ras Beirut, Dar el-Mreisseh, Mina el-Hosn, Zoqaq el-Blat, Mazraa, Mousaitbeh), South (Sidon, Tyre, Zahrani, Jezzine), and Nabatiyeh (Nabatiyeh, Bint Jbeil, Marjeyoun, Hasbaya).
Ya Walid Beik.
Sick mentality is the dominant mentality of the people. Let's not kid ourselves and deny the obvious - every Lebanese is 100% sectarian to the bone. And the sectarian Lebanese constitution is meant to reconcile the sectarian mentality of the people into a functioning gov. If you let people elect the way they think- in sectarian manner - than the people and gov would be better reconciled and gov functioning would improve.
you guys did you read the article and how hariri and basil agreed to a new electoral law? did you read the districts?
This is handing the country over to hezbollah pure and simple !!!!
I don't think so ex-fpm
If Sunnis, Druze and Christians all voted according to their sects in first round - then i am pretty sure all Sunnis and majority of Druze and majority of Christians will vote for Anti-Hezbollah candidates among their sectarian candidates, therefore the 2 winners of each of these sects in all 26 districts will most probably be Anti-Hezbollah. Then Hezbollah supporters in all the 10 districts of the second round will have no choice but to vote between the 2 Anti-hezbollah candidate winners of the first round, they won't be able to pick an non-Hezboll enemy, because any pro-Hezbollah candidate would never win in the sectarian first round to qualify for Hezbollah supporters voting for him in the second round.
Unfortunately it is too lengthy to explain on a forum. Perhaps, I will try to summarize it another day. Bed time for me.... good night all.
And yet Hizbollah has not agreed on that law.
“The idea that we have largely agreed on is known as the 'qualification law' and the main parties have agreed to it and we are keen on everyone's approval of it,” Bassil added.
i guess hezbollah is not a main party ya heretic according to Bassil.
The only fair and just law that will begin the true unification of Lebanon is proportional representation across a unified district. You know it, they know it.
It will force all parties to become non-sectarian and appeal to all groups in order to succeed. Sectarian mentality will disappear. Unfortunately thugs like Jumblatt and Berri, and even Hezbollah will lose significant power while groups like FPM and FM who typically appeal to a broader base will do better.
The current agreement is a complete disappointment and the Lebanese people should not accept it.
Thanks for your Hezbollah BS Talk.
We all know why you Hezbos are peddling the 1 district proportional representation- it has nothing to do with secularism - quite the opposite- it is to enable an illegal armed sectarian Iranian militia to enable it's armed iron grip over the Lebanese Shiaa community to hold greater sway across all of Lebanon so Hezbollah through his sectarian armed militia gathers the majority seats. Had Hezbollah been without Arms - he & Amal would not be able to monopolize the Lebanese Shiaa vote - the way Hezbollah arms are currently doing. Hezbollah then would be against single district proportional representation
That song is really getting old. It doesn't even make sense either. If Hizb Allah wanted to use its weapons to influence elections it could use it no matter the format of the electoral law.
Ma ahbalak.
Stop Lying ya Farce.
He already used his weapons to influence elections...How do you think he is managing to keep his HA-Amal duopoly unchallenged ya Farce.
Last time an Anti-Hezbol Shiaa party tried to challenge Hezbollah- ended up being murdered broad daylight during a demo.
They keep their duo unchallenged because of Berri's corruption and squandering of government resources and HA's social services to impoverished Shiites.
Ma ahbalak. If what you say is true then in a large single district their power will be diluted and they won't be able to force everyone to go their way. In smaller districts such as what you're defending they can.
I feel like I'm talking to a 12 year old.
Keep lying ya Takiah lying Farce.
With small districts- Hezbollah Amal will only be able to garner only Shiaa seats and the few non-shiaa seats alloted in those small districts.
Where as if Hezbollah Amal ran in a simple majority single district - their 90% hold on Shiaa voters will be enough to make them 1 small step to win every seat of all sects and not just Shiaa seats. Because no other party can have such a launch pad within their sects to start with like Hezbollah Anal duopoly.
Aoun & LF together at best can garner max 70% of Christian voters.
Mustakbal can only gather 55% of Sunni voters on It's own.
Jumblatc can only gather 60% of Druze voters on his own.
You truly are an idiot aren't you?
They'd have to have 90% of the NATIONAL vote in order to win 90% of seats. Do you really think 90% of Lebanese will vote for them?
They will get what they represent. Everyone will. Assuming they represent ALL Shiites in Lebanon (which obviously they do not), they will get a maximum of 25-30% of the vote.
The group that will win is the one that can garner support from the largest group of Lebanese. To do so you have to appeal to all sects.
Get your head out of your sectarian ass. How about you go to Saudi Arabia and live your dream of humping camels? Like that you won't have to worry about other religions and you can cover your wife's ugly face with a drape to spare the world of the visual pollution.
And No ya Kizzab.
It's not because of Berri's corruption nor Hezbollah social services that they maintain their absolute grip on Shiaa voters.
It's the fact that if an Anti-Hezbol political party was formed and wanted to go campaigning in Shiaa areas to garner Shia a voters - the campaigning will be short lived due to any of the following reasons:
1-Their convoy will blow up.
2-They will get into altercation with a Hezbo mob and get shot dead in broad daylight
3-their convoy will be blocked by a stone throwing Hezbollah mob and preventing from getting to their town hall gatherings.
4-Friends, acquaintances and intelligence agents will convince them to drop their campaign if they value their lives or convey to them that their campaign is a disturbance to the peace etc...
And we have what happened with late Hashem Salman party and Hashem Salman murder as prime example.
And you are a liar...yes you are.
With the single district proportional representation. A party only need to gather a bigger number of votes than the rest of the parties to ensure winning first place seats.
Hezbollah Amal with 90% hold on Shiaa voters are already far ahead of any other party. If all sects are similar in size that mean Hezbollah Amal by themselves form the largest party.
You seem to have a problem with both English and Math! Why am I not surprised... Keep re-reading what I wrote until it sinks in.
Otherwise just blow your brains out you're wasting our oxygen.
Nope...i just have a problem with Takiah liars llike you.
You say Hezbollah-Amal will garner at most 30% of total votes if they hold 90% of Shiaa votes.
Well Mustakbal would only garner 18% of total votes.
FPM-LF Alliance would garner 23% of total votes.
So who would be the winner with the highest votes ya Kizzab - Hezbollah Amal with 30% of total votes.
BTW ya Farce. If I was looking to hump and to cover my wife's face, I would be better served by becoming a Hezbo and moving to Dahieh, where I can hump Mit3a girls all day long and force my wife into a Chador.
hizbollah influenced which elections with its weapons? both elections had hizbolla in the parliament minority ya himar.
@ Mowaten Flamethrower lying 3arsa
The fact that their weapons is being used to prohibit any Anti-Hezbollah Shia party to be established and to function and compete against Hezbollah-Amal duopoly - is already an established fact on how Hezbollah arms is already influencing elections.
It must kill you that I don't fit your typical stereotype doesn't it ?
actually you are the typical stereotype takiah heretic who pretends to be Christian and sits here and defends hezbollah. You are too obvious. You have no clue what proportional representation is and how as you claim it will unify Lebanon. You merely parrot what hezbollah is saying because you are incapable of thinking on your own.
Well then genius, how about you explain it to us? I am in dire need of your infinite wisdom.
lulz lulz @verycorruptible
warrior, you and all your alternat accounts are an idiot who stereotypes everybody. everyone can read you and see what happenes to you when you can't win an argument; you call people 'shi3i c**ts', 'heretics', and many other names just to cover all that frustration you have. you're fooling nobody ya himar.
i agree mowaten 3arsa ibn ras ayri