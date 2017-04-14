Berri: Outcome of Negotiations on Electoral Law to be Reaped Mid May

After President Michel Aoun suspended the parliament for a period of one month paving way for political parties to agree on a new electoral law, Speaker Nabih Berri said Friday the next parliament session on May 15 must reap the “fruits” of the agreement.

“What has happened must place everyone in front of their responsibilities as for agreeing on a new law as soon as possible. The month time period must be a month of decisiveness as for agreeing on a new voting system,” said Berri to his visitors on Thursday.

“Now, there is one (election) format advancing on others in the 'qualification'. This will naturally be subject for discussion that ends in a month, that is when the fruits will be harvested in the next parliament meeting on May15,” concluded the Speaker.

On Wednesday, Aoun used his constitutional powers and adjourned the parliament for one month to avoid a parliament term extension, which pushed political parties to hold extensive negotiations to agree on a voting system.

Lebanon's deputies were set to vote in Parliament on Thursday to postpone national elections and extend their term for a third time since 2013.

Reports said, in the past few days the parties reached a near agreement on a new electoral law known as the 'qualification law.'

Lebanon's political parties say it is time to scrap the country's 1960 voting law that allocates seats by religious sect, but disagree over what system should replace it.

Opposition parties and civic groups are threatening demonstrations against any parliamentary extension tomorrow.