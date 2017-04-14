Report: Voting System Talks Making Headway Amid PSP, LF Rejection

Serious efforts will be exerted in a month time period to form a new law, but chances of a failure still linger in light of some positions rejecting or expressing reservation about the proposed so-called 'qualification format', al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

“Serious work will be taken within a month to agree on a new law. Although agreeing on one is possible, but the probability of a failure still lingers,” Parliamentary sources following up on the elections file told the daily on condition of anonymity.

Efforts could fail “due to a number of factors the most important is (MP Walid) Jumblat who rejected the principle of qualification, and the Lebanese Forces party who reject full proportionality in addition to al-Mustaqbal Movement's reservation on whether to qualify 2 or 3 candidates.”

Hailing President Michel Aoun, they said he “has proved a strong position using his jurisdictions and was able to prevent four things: vacuum, parliament extension, the 1960 law and street protests.”

Nevertheless, the sources said although Aoun succeeded at that, concerns have not been wiped out and “street (protests) are behind the curtain, the extension is inevitable, while the efforts continue on the issuance of a new election law meanwhile the 1960 law is on standby.”

“Only threats of vacuum have been demolished completely,” they remarked.

Turning to Speaker Nabih Berri's stance after Aoun announced the suspension of the parliament for one month, the sources said “his stance must be appreciated. He defused the challenge and considered Aoun's move democratic.”