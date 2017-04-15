Aoun Meets Fillon's Adviser: Lebanon Respects Will of French People to Choose their President

President Michel Aoun met on Saturday with Jerome Chartier, the special adviser of French candidate Francois Fillon, at Baabda Palace, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

Jerome conveyed Fillon's greetings and apologies for not being able to visit Lebanon as it was planned earlier, NNA said.

Chartier expressed Fillon's keenness on boosting the Lebanese-French ties assuring that Lebanon would always be at the forefront of his concerns.

For his part, Aoun conveyed his gratitude for Fillon's “supportive positions of Lebanon,” and stressed that “Lebanon will always respect the will of the French people to choose their president.”

He affirmed that Lebanon will cooperate with the future president of France based on the traditional relations between the two counties.

During their talks, discussions reportedly featured high on the situation in Lebanon, Syria and developments in the region.