Nadal Fifth in ATP Rankings after Monte Carlo Win

Rafael Nadal moved up to fifth in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday a day after claiming a record 10th Monte Carlo title.

Spain's 30-year-old king of clay won his 50th trophy on his favorite surface, his 70th overall and his first title in almost a year as he beat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3 in just 76 minutes.

Ramos-Vinolas, 29, who had upset number one Andy Murray and Marin Cilic in the best run of his career, moved up five places to a career-high 19th.

Britain's Murray remains top ahead of Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who were all early casualties in Monte Carlo.

ATP rankings

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11,690 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,085

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,695

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,125

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4,235 (+2)

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,165

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,010 (-2)

8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,565

9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,385

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,975 (+3)

11. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,915 (-1)

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,880 (-1)

13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,870 (-1)

14. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,516 (+3)

15. Jack Sock (USA) 2,450 (-1)

16. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,425 (-1)

17. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,410 (-1)

18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,145

19. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 2,135 (+5)

20. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,025 (-1)