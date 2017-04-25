I'll Cherish Messi Memories, Says Enrique

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique insisted on Tuesday he will revel in his memories of coaching Lionel Messi, rather than miss him when he steps down at the end of the season.

Messi blew the La Liga title race wide open once more by scoring twice to bring up his 500th Barcelona goal in a thrilling 3-2 win at Real Madrid on Sunday.

However, Enrique will only be in charge of Messi for six more games as Barca aim for a La Liga and Copa del Rey double.

"I always look on the bright side, said Enrique.

"That has been being able to be with him for three years in the first team and to be able to enjoy and see infinite things with my own eyes."

Victory at the Bernabeu brought Barca level with Madrid on 75 points at the top of the table.

Real still have the upper hand as they have a game in hand.

But despite both sides appearing to have manageable run-ins, Enrique expects more twists and turns in the final month of the season.

"There will be surprises for sure," he added.

"Results that no one expects and we have to be prepared so that we don't slip up."

Barca can put more pressure on their title rivals as they host rock bottom Osasuna on Wednesday a few hours before Madrid travel to Deportivo la Coruna.

And Enrique is hoping to build on the momentum gained by Messi's strike with the last kick of the game to snatch all three points from El Clasico.

"Clearly it has an important psychological value.

"It was a huge confidence boost and serves as a stimulus to face up to the rest of the season.

"It is evident that we have to be very consistent for the run-in to the end of the season."